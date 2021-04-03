पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धौलपुर में बड़ी संख्या मेें आए हैं प्रवासी पक्षी:पहली बार गिने जाएंगे मचकुंड सरोवर के पक्षी, गणना कल से

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में दो दिन तक चलेगी पक्षियों की गणना, 3-3 वन कर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग देकर ड्यूटी लगाई

धाैलपुर वन विभाग की ओर से दाे दिवसीय जिला पक्षी गणना 6-7 फरवरी काे शहर के प्रमुख जलाशयाें पर हाेगी। जिसकी तैयारियां हाे चुकी हैं। बता दें कि हर साल ये गणना होती है। इस बार भी वनकर्मियों की विभिन्न जलाशयों पर ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी।

चंबल नदी, पीजी काॅलेज के पास खलती, निभी, रामसागर, आंगई, हुसैन सागर, तालाबशाही, मिलिट्री स्कूल के पास ताल इत्यादि जलाशयाें पर बड़ी संख्या में पक्षी पाए जाते हैं। इसलिए इन स्थानाें का चयन किया गया है। हालांकि इस बार प्रदेश में अलग अलग तारीखाें काे गणना हाे रही है। इसी प्रकार धाैलपुर में वन विभाग शनिवार व रविवार काे सुबह 6 बजे से सुबह 10 तक पक्षियाें की गणना करेगा।

वन विभाग के उपवन संरक्षक केसी मीणा ने बताया कि जिला पक्षी गणना के लिए जिन वनकर्मियों की जलाशयों पर ड्यूटी लगाई जानी हैं, उन्हें सूचित कर ट्रेनिंग भी दी गई है। बता दें कि धाैलपुर में विभिन्न प्रकार के पक्षी विदेशों से भी आकर के सर्दियों में डेरा डालते हैं। अधिकतर पक्षी चंबल और सुरक्षित प्राकृतिक वातावरण के कारण यहां अपना डेरा जमाते हैं।

सर्दियों में उनके देश में बहुत अधिक सर्दी और बर्फबारी होने के कारण उन्हें यहां का मौसम बेहद अनुकूल लगता है. विदेशी पक्षियों में कॉमन टील, रफ, व्हाइट थ्रोटेड किंगफिशर, ब्लैक विंड स्टाल्ट, ग्रेटव्हाइट पेलिकन, लार्ज कैरोमैनट, चायना कूट, कारमाेनेंट, पेंटेड स्टाॅकर्, ओपन बिल स्टाॅकर्, बार हेडेड गूज, ग्रे लेग गूज, लोंग टेल प्राइस, लॉर्डजी ग्रेट, लिटिली ग्रेट, कॉमन सैंडपाइपर सहित विभिन्न प्रकार की छाेटी व बडी प्रजातियाें के पक्षी जलाशयाें पर डेरा डाले हुए हैं।
7 पाइंट बनाए, यहां होगी गणना

ये ही वजह है कि धाैलपुर काे मिनी पक्षी विहार कहें ताे काेई अतिश्याेक्ति नहीं हाेगी। बता दें कि गणना के लिए 7 पाइंट बनाए गए हैं। सर्दी में आने वाले जलाशयाें पर इन पक्षियों की गिनती और बीमारियों पर वन विभाग बारीकी से नजर रखता है।

इनका प्राकृतिक व्यवहार किस प्रकार का है और उनसे हमारे पर्यावरण पर किस प्रभाव पड़ता है, यह भी इस गणना के माध्यम से समझा जाता जाता है। इसके लिए वनकर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है एवं उचित साधन भी उपलब्ध कराए जाते हैं। फिर रिपोर्ट में ये आंकड़े जयपुर मुख्यालय में भेजे जाते हैं, जिससे भविष्य में किसी प्रकार की जरूरत होने पर ये आंकड़े उपलब्ध हो सकें।
सबसे ज्यादा छोटी-बड़ी डक

पर्यटकों को लुभाता है मचकुंड में पक्षियों का कलरव
हालांकि शीत ऋतु में परिंदे जलाशयाें पर पहुंचते हैं, लेकिन पहली बार ऐसा माैका है कि मचकुंड सराेवर में विभिन्न प्रकार के पक्षियाें की आबादी से सराेबर गुंजायमान है, जाे कि यहां आने वाले लाेगाें के लिए इनका काेलाहल काफी लुभा रहा है।

शुरुआत में सराेवर में कम संख्या में पक्षी आए थे, लेकिन अब इनकी संख्या में और इजाफा हाे गया है। अधिकतर सराेवर में डक प्रजाति की छाेटी व बडी डक हैं, जाे कि विदेशाें से यहां पहुंची हैं। जिनका किलाेल से सराेवर भी गुंजायमान है। ऐसे में वन विभाग काे इस बार जिला पक्षी गणना में सराेवर काे भी शामिल करना चाहिए।

