आयोजन:जीवन यापन के लिए विभिन्न विधाओं में प्रशिक्षण के माध्यम से करें दक्ष : डीएम

धौलपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवजीवन योजना की समीक्षा बैठक का हुआ आयोजन

मंगलवार को नवजीवन योजना की समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि किसी भी प्रकार का चयन बिना आधार कार्ड के नहीं हो। सभी योजनाओं की क्रियान्वित करने के लिए एनजीओ आगे आएं ताकि नव जीवन योजना के पात्रा लोगों को रोजगार मिल सके।

उन्होंने निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि ब्यूटी पार्लर, तारामीरा, सिलाई, कढ़ाई, बुनाई सहित अन्य प्रकार का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाये। उन्होंने योजना में चयनित परिवारों के संबंध में जानकारी ली तथा सर्वे करने और कैटेगरी वाइज चिन्हीकरण कर जीवनयापन करने वाले जरूरतमंद पात्रा लोगों को नव जीवन योजना से जोड़ने की बात कही।

उन्होंने रोजगार व लोंन उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में जानकारी ली और आवश्यक कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिये। 10 दिन का ट्रायल कर प्रशिक्षण दें। उन्होंने कहा कि पात्रा परिवारों का चयन कर शराब आदि का धंधा करने वाले लोगों की महिलाओं एवं अन्य को अधिकाधिक प्रोत्साहित करें। उन्होंने अचार, मुरब्बा, धूप, अगरबत्ती बनाना, दौना-पत्तल बनाने आदि का रोजगार के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।

उन्होंने सहायक निदेशक महिला आधिकारिता विभाग कुलदीप सिंह को प्रशिक्षण सिड्यूल बनाकर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि चयन कर ट्रेनिंग देने वाले प्रशिक्षित ट्रेनरों द्वारा ही प्रशिक्षण दिलाया जाए ,पारदर्शिता शुनिश्चित की जाए। इस अवसर पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक बचन सिंह मीणा, कार्यवाहक मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जिला परिषद, एडीईओ रमेश चंद भानु, एनजीओ संस्थाओं के सदस्यों सहित विभागीय अधिकारी व अन्य उपस्थित रहे।

