बैठक:कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव एवं टीकाकरण के संबंध में आमजन को करें जागरूक : शक्ति सिंह

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • धौलपुुर में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा कोविड कैम्पेन टास्क फोर्स की हुई बैठक

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण धौलपुर द्वारा कोविड-19 के विरूद्ध अभियान के तहत जिला मुख्यालय पर टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया था। गुरूवार को टास्क फोर्स के सदस्यों के साथ सचिव जिला जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण एवं अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश शक्ति सिंह ने बैठक ली।

बैठक में कोविड कैम्पेन के संबंध में विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा की गई। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से जिले में कोविड-19 से बचाव एवं जागरूकता के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान की समीक्षा की गई। सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण एवं टीकाकरण के संबंध में आमजन को जागरूक किए जाने एवं सहायता के लिए प्राधिकरण द्वारा कार्यालय में स्थापित फ्रन्ट ऑफिस पर हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना की गई है।

उन्होने बताया कि कोविड-19 के संबंध में किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा कन्ट्रोल रूम की स्थापना की गई है। जिसका नंबर 7691837290 है। इसके अलावा राज्य हेल्पलाईन नंबर 181 पर भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है।

बैठक में सदस्यों द्वारा कोविड-19 के संबंध में विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा कर विचार विमर्श किया गया। मीटिंग में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक बच्चन सिंह, डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डा चेतराम मीणा,लॉयन्स क्लव के डॉ. प्रखर मंगल,पैनल अधिवक्ता मुकेश सिकरवार आदि मौजूद रहे।

