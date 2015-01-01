पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवार नियोजन:पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा दो चरणों में होगा, पहला चरण 21 नवम्बर से शुरू

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जीवन में लाए स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली थीम पर होगा आयोजन

प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य में सुधार व परिवार नियोजन में पुरूषों की भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग, केन्द्र सरकार के निर्देशानुसार पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा के अन्तर्गत दो चरणों में मोबिलाइजेशन व सेवा वितरण सप्ताह के रूप में मनाया जाएगा।

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. गोपाल प्रसाद गोयल ने बताया कि परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की साझेदारी, जीवन मे लाए स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली स्लोगन पर आधारित नसबंदी पखवाड़ा के तहत दो चरणों में मनाया जाएगा।

जिसका पहला चरण 21 से 27 नवंबर तक मोबिलाइजेशन सप्ताह के रूप में तथा दूसरा चरण 28 से 4 दिसंबर, को सेवा वितरण सप्ताह के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मोबिलाइजेशन सप्ताह में जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण में पुरूषों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने एवं राज्य में एनएसवी कार्यक्रम को सुचारू करने के उद्देश्य से पुरूष नसबंदी का अधिक से अधिक जागरूकता के लिए व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाएगा।

अतिरिक्त मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (परिवार कल्याण) डॉ.चेतराम मीणा ने बताया कि पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा में स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनिया व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता द्वारा अपने क्षेत्र में लोगों को पुरूषों की परिवार नियोजन में सहभागिता, परिवार नियोजन के उपलब्ध साधनों की जानकारी, परिवार सीमित रखने, सीमित परिवार के लाभों, प्रसवोत्तर परिवार कल्याण सेवाएं, गर्भपात पश्चात् परिवार कल्याण सेवाएं, विवाह की सही आयु (लड़के की 21 व लड़की की 18 वर्ष), विवाह के पश्चात् कम से कम दो वर्ष बाद पहली संतान, दो बच्चों के बीच कम से कम तीन साल का अंतर रखने सहित परिवार नियोजन के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी देकर आमजन को इसके लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा।

डॉ. मीणा ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के चलते कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के तहत के कन्टेनमेट जोन को छोड़कर गाइडलाइन की अनुपालना करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिग, मास्क पहनना व सेनेटाइजेशन आदि के उपयोग का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा।

इस दौरान प्रथम चरण में आयोजित होने वाले मोबिलाइजेशन सप्ताह के अंतर्गत जिले की एएनएम व आशा सहयोगिनियों द्वारा योग्य दम्पतियों का सर्वे कर पुरूष गर्भनिरोधक साधनों के लिए संवेदीकरण व पंजीकरण किया जायेगा।

साथ ही स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा सर्वे के दौरान पुरूष नसबंदी संबंधित मिथ्याओं दूर करने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक कर जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण में पुरूषों को भागीदारी निभाने के लिए प्रेरित किया जायेगा। वही सेवा वितरण सप्ताह के अन्तर्गत जिला अस्पताल, उप जिला अस्पताल,सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र व प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर लाभार्थियो को परामर्श के साथ ही नसबंदी शिविरों का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

