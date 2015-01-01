पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:जिले भर में विभिन्न मामलाें में कई अपराधियों काे किया गिरफ्तार

धाैलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अपहरण के आरोप में थाना कंचनपुर ने रामेन्द्र पुत्र सरदारसिंह जाति गुर्जर निवासी लालौनी थाना कंचनपुर को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसी तरह थाना काेतवाली ने सरेआम पर जुआ खेलते व सट्टे की खाईवाली करते हुए 6 व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार किए हैं। थाना काेतवाली ने हरवेश पुत्र लाखनसिंह जाटव निवासी मोहल्ला किरी को सट्टे की खाईवाली करते हुए मय रकम सट्टा 720 रुपए व उपकरण सट्टा के गिरफ्तार किया है।

इसी तरह पूरनसिंह पुत्र शोभा जाति कुशवाह निवासी भामतीपुरा को सरेआम पर सट्टे की खाईवाली करते, प्रमोद पुत्र राजनलाल जाटव सट्टे की खाईवाली करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया है। एसपी ने बताया कि थाना बाडी ने राजेश उर्फ राजू पुत्र बहोरीलाल जाटव, प्रहलाद पुत्र बाबूसिंह जाट, मनीष उर्फ मेरी पुत्र मुन्नालाल ब्राहम्ण को जुआ खेलते हुए मय रकम जुआ 6500 रुपए सहित गिरफ्तार किया है।

वहीं सरकारी कर्मचारी पर हमला व मारपीट करने के आरोप में थाना कोतवाली धौलपुर ने विष्णु उर्फ भगत उर्फ अजय उर्फ साधू पुत्र राजेन्द्र सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया है। जिले में शांति भंग करते थाना राजाखेड़ा में 7 जने और थाना काेतवाली ने दाे जने और थाना कंचनपुर ने एक जने काे गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें