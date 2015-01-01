पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता शिविर:नारी सुरक्षा के लिए कई कानून, अपनी ताकत को पहचानें महिलाएं : शक्तिसिंह

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिलाओं के प्रति जागरुकता को लेकर विधिक सेवा का कार्यक्रम

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण एवं अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश की ओर से महिलाओं के अधिकारों के बारे में जागरुकता के लिए मंगलवार को नवीन एडीआर भवन हाउसिंग बोेर्ड में सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 महामारी के संबंध में जारी दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए महिलाओं के लिए विधिक जागरूकता अभियान के तहत विधिक जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।

जागरूकता शिविर में न्यायिक अधिकारी सिंह कहा कि महिलाओं के प्रति बढ़ते अपराधों एवं महिलाओं की सुरक्षा हेतु बनाए गए कानूनों के प्रति महिलाओं को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से यह अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। वर्तमान समय में हर क्षेत्र में महिलाएं पुरूषों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाते हुए एक समान मेहनत कर रही हैं, लेकिन आज भी समाज में कुछ लोगों द्वारा नारी को अबला व कमजोर समझा जाता है। इसलिए कुछ नापाक लोग उनका फायदा उठाने की कोशिश करते हैं।

इसलिए महिलाओं की सुरक्षा हेतु विभिन्न कानून बनाए गए हैं जिनकी जानकारी होना प्रत्येक महिला के लिए अतिआवश्यक है। जिससे वह सही समय पर अपने अधिकारों का सदुपयोग कर सकती है। महिलाओं के अधिकारों के के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि विवाह के अवसर पर महिला को प्राप्त जेवर व अन्य उपहार महिला द्वारा अर्जित स्त्रीधन है और उसकी स्वयं की सम्पत्ति है।

महिला को अपने पति के उत्तराधिकारी के रूप में अपने पति की सम्पत्ति प्राप्त करने का अधिकार है। हिन्दु उत्तराधिकार अधिनियम के अधीन महिलाओं को अपने पिता की सम्पत्ति उसके उत्तराधिकारियों के रूप में प्राप्त करने का अधिकार है। महिला स्वयं के नाम से सम्पत्ति का क्रय कर सकती है और पंजीयन करवा सकती है, महिला अपनी सम्पत्ति की वसीयत कर सकती है, महिलाओं को मौलिक अधिकार के रूप में पुरूष के समान मजदूरी प्राप्त करने का अधिकार है।

