बैठक:पेंशनर्स की मेडीकल डायरी में राशि वृद्धि के लिए बैठक का आयोजन 12 फरवरी को

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
पेंशनर्स की मेडीकल डायरी में राशि वृद्धि के लिए प्राप्त आवेदन पत्रों की जांच एवं राशि वृद्धि की अभिशंषा के लिए जिला स्तरीय समिति की बैठक 12 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 बजे आयोजित की जाएगी। कोषाधिकारी राजेन्द्र प्रसाद गुप्ता ने बताया कि बैठक में जिला कलक्टर एवं अध्यक्ष आरपीएमएफ राकेश कुमार जायसवाल के निर्देशानुसार पेंशनर्स की मेडीकल डायरी में राशि वृद्धि की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिन पेंशनर्स की मेडीकल डायरी में राशि समाप्त हो चुकी है वह पेंशनर सोशल डिस्टेन्सिग का पालन करते हुए 11 फरवरी दोपहर 2 बजे तक अपने आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकते है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके बाद प्राप्त आवेदन पत्रों पर आगामी बैठक में विचार किया जाएगा। पेंशनर्स की शिकायताें का निस्तारण किया जाएगा।

