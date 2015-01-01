पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नाबालिग की शादी:कार्ड में गलत नाम लिखवाकर मां कर रही थी 12 साल की बेटी की शादी, सहेली ने हिम्मत दिखाकर रुकवाई

धौलपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मां से 100 रुपए के स्टांप पर शपथ-पत्र लिया गया है कि बेटी के बालिग होने के बाद ही वह उसका विवाह करवाएगी।
  • 25 नवंबर को होनी थी बालिका की शादी, अब नाबालिग को पढ़ने के लिए निशुल्क मिलेंगी किताबें
  • एडीजे ने मां को शादी न करने के लिए किया पाबंद

बाल विवाह अपराध है। बाल विवाह न करवाने के लिए लगातार लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है, फिर भी कुछ लोग इस अपराध को करने में नहीं घबरा रहे हैं। वहीं 12 वर्षीय एक बालिका ने साहस का परिचय देते हुए अपनी नाबालिग सहेली का बाल विवाह होने से बचा लिया।

बाल विवाह रोकने के लिए लगातार किए जा रहे प्रचार-प्रसार के चलते एक नाबालिग बालिका ने एडीजे शक्ति सिंह को सूचना दी कि उसकी 12 वर्षीय सहेली जो अभी रोटी तक नहीं बना पाती है, उसके घर वालों ने उसकी शादी तय कर दी है।

इतना ही नहीं शादी के कार्ड भी छपवा लिए हैं, जिसमें उसका नाम बदलकर लिखवाया है और शादी के कार्ड बंटने भी शुरू हो गए हैं। नाबालिग बालिका की सूचना मिलने के बाद एडीजे सिंह ने निहालगंज थाना पुलिस को मौके पर भेजकर सत्यता की जांच करवाई और परिजनों को पाबंद कराया।

निहालगंज थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर जाकर घर से शादी के कार्ड बरामद किए साथ ही मां और नाबालिग बेटी को लेकर बाल कल्याण समिति सदस्य गिरीश गुर्जर के समक्ष पेश किया। गुर्जर ने बताया कि निहालगंज थाना क्षेत्र में नाबालिग की शादी रुकवाकर एक बेटी ने साहस का परिचय दिया है। बाल विवाह के खिलाफ ऐसे ही लोगों के जागरूक होने की जरूरत है, तभी जिले से पूरी तरह से बाल विवाह रुक सकता है।

5वीं तक पढ़ी नाबालिग नहीं समझती शादी का मतलब
निहालगंज थाना पुलिस द्वारा नाबालिग बालिका को समिति सदस्य गुर्जर के पास पेश किया गया, जहां पर चाइल्ड हेल्प लाइन की रेनू शर्मा ने बालिका की कांउसिंलिंग की। रेनू शर्मा ने बताया कि बालिका रो रही थी। उससे जब शादी का मतलब पूछा गया तो वह पूरी तरह से अंजान थी। शादी का मतलब भी नहीं जानती थी। बालिका ने बताया कि उसने कक्षा-5 तक की पढ़ाई की है।

मां बोली- आर्थिक स्थिति खराब है, बेटी की पढ़ाई नहीं करवा सकी, बाल विवाह मजबूरी
बालिका की मां ने बताया कि उसकी आर्थिक स्थिति खराब है। जिसको लेकर उसने बेटी की शादी का मानस बनाया था। मां ने बताया कि आर्थिक स्थिति सही नहीं होने के कारण वह बेटी को ज्यादा पढ़ा भी नहीं सकी है। वह अपने पति से अलग रहती है। आधार कार्ड में नाबालिग की जन्मतिथि 1 जनवरी 2008 अंकित है। जबकि आधार कार्ड के मुताबिक नाबालिग की आयु वर्तमान में 12 वर्ष 10 माह पूरी हुई है,जो शादी के लिए अवैध आयु है।
गुर्जर करवाएंगे नाबालिग बेटी की पढ़ाई
बाल कल्याण समिति गिरीश गुर्जर ने बताया कि नाबालिग 5वीं तक पढ़ी हुई है। फिलहाल अभी मां से 100 रुपए के स्टांप पर शपथ-पत्र लिया गया है कि बेटी के बालिग होने के बाद ही वह उसका विवाह करवाएगी। गुर्जर ने बताया कि नाबालिग बालिका की फिर से काउंसिलिंग की जाएगी। इसके बाद अगर बेटी पढ़ने की इच्छा जाहिर करेगी तो उसे अच्छे स्कूल में एडमिशन दिलाकर पढ़ाया जाएगा। साथ ही उसकी कॉपी-किताब भी निशुल्क दिलाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें