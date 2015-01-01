पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धौलपुर में निर्मम हत्या:शराब के नशे में ताऊ ने 2 साल के मासूम को जमीन पर पटक-पटक कर मारा, फिर शव रजाईयों के बीच छुपाया

धौलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोर्चरी के बाहर जमा हुए मासूम बच्चे के परिजन।
  • सैंपऊ के कैंथरी गांव में मासूम अमित शुक्रवार देर शाम घर से गायब हो गया था

जिले के सैंपऊ में थाना इलाके मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जहां एक ताऊ ने अपने 2 साल के मासूम भतीजे के हत्या कर शव घर में रजाइयों के बीच छुपा दिया। जिसके बाद बेटा नहीं मिलने पर परिजन उसे ढूंढने निकले। जो मृत हालत में मिला। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मॉर्चरी में रखा गया है।

जानकारी अनुसार, सैंपऊ के कैंथरी गांव में मासूम अमित शुक्रवार देर शाम घर से गायब हो गया था। कुछ देर परिजनों को नहीं दिखने के बाद घर में हलचल शुरू हो गई। पहले घर के आसपास तलाश की गई तो अमित नहीं मिला। जिसके बाद आसापास के घर भी खंगाले गए, लेकिन बच्चा नहीं मिला। जिसके बाद बच्चे का घर में ही रजाई में लिपटा मिला। वहीं, घटना के बाद से आरोपी ताऊ बनवारी फरार है।

जमीन पर पटककर हत्या करने का आरोप

मृतक मासूम के पिता दिलीप ने बताया कि उसका मासूम बेटा शाम के समय घर के बाहर खेल रहा था तभी अचानक शराब के नशे में धुत उसके सगे भाई बनवारी ने बेटे अमित को जमीन में पटक पटक कर हत्या कर दी। जिसके बाद सब को रजाई में लपेटकर संदूक के बगल छुपा दिया। आरोपी बनवारी के खिलाफ उसके भाई की ओर से बेटे की हत्या करने का मामला पुलिस में दर्ज करा गया है। जिसको लेकर पुलिस जांच में जुटी हुई है।

परिजनों की ओर से घटना की सूचना थाना पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मासूम बालक का शव सीएसी मोर्चरी पर रखवाया है। जिसका शनिवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

