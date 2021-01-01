पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजनाओं की जानकारी:नाबार्ड किसानों की सामाजिक और आर्थिक स्थिति सुधारने के लिए सक्षम : राजेश मीना

धौलपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाड़ी के टोंटरी ग्राम पंचायत में किसानों को स्वस्थ धरा तो खेत हरा भरा कार्यक्रम के तहत नाबार्ड से जुड़ी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई। नाबार्ड के जिला विकास प्रबंधक राजेश मीना ने बताया नाबार्ड एक विकास बैंक है जो प्राथमिक तौर पर देश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों पर ध्यान केंद्रित करता है। यह कृषि एवं ग्रामीण विकास के लिए वित्त प्रदान करने के लिये शीर्ष बैंकिंग संस्थान है।

कृषि के अतिरिक्त यह छोटे उद्योगों, कुटीर उद्योगों एवं ग्रामीण परियोजनाओं के विकास के लिये उत्तरदायी है। यह एक सांविधिक निकाय है । यह ग्रामीण आधारभूत संरचना के निर्माण हेतु वित्तीय सहायता प्रदान करता है।भारत में 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोग कृषि पर निर्भर हैं। ग्रामीण अवसंरचना निवेश से ग्रामीण लोगों की सामाजिक-आर्थिक स्थिति सुधारने में सहायता मिलती है।

जिससे उनकी जीवन गुणवत्ता एवं आय में वृद्धि होती हैं। नाबार्ड भारतीय ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था के क्षमता निर्माण एवं ऋण सुविधा प्रदान करने हेतु एक सर्वोच्च संस्थान है। यह ग्रामीण भारत के सामाजिक-आर्थिक सशक्तीकरण एवं गरीबी कम करने हेतु समर्पित है। राष्‍ट्रीय कृषि और ग्रामीण विकास बैंक एक ऐसा बैंक है जो ग्रामीणों को उनके विकास एवं अ‍‍ार्थिक रूप से उनकी जीवन स्तर सुधारने के लिए उनको ऋण उपलब्‍ध कराती है।

लुपिन फाउंडेशन के कृषि विशेषज्ञ भीमसिंह ने कहा कि लुपिन फाउंडेशन ‘किसान समृद्ध तो देश समृद्ध’ की अवधारणा पर काम कर रही है| कृषि में बीज गुणवता का विशेष महत्व है क्योंकि हमारे यहॉ फसलों की आवश्यकतानुसार सर्वोत्त जलवायु होते हुए भी लगभग सभी फसलों का औसत उत्पादन बहुत ही कम है। जिसका प्रमुख कारण प्रदेश के कृषकों द्वारा कम गुणता वाले बीजों का लगातार प्रयोग है।

जिससे फसलों में दी जाने वाली अन्य लागतों का भी हमें पूर्ण लाभ नहीं मिल पाता है। फसलों में लगने वाले अन्य लागत का अधिकतम लाभ अच्छी गुणता वाले बीजों का प्रयोग करके ही लिया जा सकता है। लुपिन के कृषि विशेषज्ञ भीम सिंह ने बताया हमे नवीनतम वैज्ञानिक विधि से खेती करनी चाहिये एवं अपनी फसलों में जैविक खाद का प्रयोग करना चाहिए तथा वर्मी कंपोस्ट को अपनाकर फसलों में रसायनिक खादों, पानी एवं बीजों का जरूरत से ज्यादा प्रयोग न करें।

सिंह ने फसलो में होने वाले विभिन्न रोगों एवं उपचार के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि अधिक कीट नाशक दवाइयां व अधिक रासायनिक खादों के प्रयोग के कारन जमीन में पोषक तत्वों की कमी आ जाती है। जमीन की उर्वरक शक्ति को बनाये रखने व पोषक तत्वों की पूर्ति ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser