अच्छी खबर:सौर ऊर्जा से रोशन होगा नप भवन, हर माह एक लाख बचेंगे

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • नए भवन में सोलर प्लांट लगना शुरू, आयुक्त बोले- नगरपरिषद के सभी भवनों में लगाए जाएंगे प्लांट

नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र के 60 वार्डों के पार्षदों के साथ ही शहर वासियों के खुशखबरी। मेला ग्राउंड में तैयार हुआ नगरपरिषद का नया भवन अब सोलर लाइटों से जगमगाएगा। जिसके लिए नए भवन में कर्मियों ने सोलर प्लांट लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। ऐसे में निकाय चुनाव में जीते हुए पार्षदों को नए भवन में सोलर प्लांट की जगमगाती लाइटे मिलेंगी।

नगरपरिषद आयुक्त सौरभ जिंदल ने बताया कि नए नगरपरिषद भवन मेला ग्राउंड स्थित मीटिंग हॉल एवं नगर परिषद भवन में 50 किलो वाट क्षमता का सोलर पैनल स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। जिससे ग्रीन एनर्जी क्लीन एनर्जी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। साथ ही बिजली के लिए आत्मनिर्भर होने एवं अतिरिक्त बिजली को विद्युत विभाग को देने के लिए देने की व्यवस्था रखी गई है।

इसके लिए लगभग 50 लाख कीमत का टेंडर नगर परिषद द्वारा पूर्व में किया गया था, जिसका कार्य वर्तमान में जारी है। जल्द ही सोलर एनर्जी से बिजली बनने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। इससे बिजली के लिए नगर परिषद आत्मनिर्भर तो बनेगी। साथ ही अतिरिक्त बिजली को विक्रय भी किया जाएगा।

सोलर प्लांट से एक घंटे में बनेगी 50 किलोवाट बिजली
नगरपरिषद आयुक्त सौरभ जिंदल ने बताया कि सोलर प्लांट एक घंटे में करीब 50 किलो वाट की बिजली बनाएगी। ऐसे में अगर 10 घंटे भी बिजली बनी तो करीब 500 किलो वाट रोजाना बिजली मिल सकेगी, जिसकी कीमत करीब 5 हजार रुपए से अधिक होगी। ऐसे में नगरपरिषद बिजली विभाग को करीब एक लाख रुपए महीने की बिजली विक्रय कर सकेगी। इससे नगरपरिषद की आय भी होगी। आयुक्त ने बताया कि नगरपरिषद के सभी भवनों पर जल्द ही सोलर प्लांट लगाए जाएंगे।

