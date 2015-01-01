पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक शादी ऐसी भी:न बैंड-बाजा न डेकोरेशन, दहेज में नहीं लिया एक भी रुपया, 17 मिनट में हो गई शादी

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
धौलपुर. शादी रचाते दुल्हा हरीशंकर एवं दुल्हन।
  • दिखावे व फिजूलखर्ची के खिलाफ लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए बाड़ी के गांव हांसई निवासी हरीशंकर ने रचाई अनूठी शादी

लाखों रुपए के दहेज और दिखावे को दरकिनार करते हुए रविवार को एक ऐसी शादी हुई जिसमें दहेज के नाम पर एक रुपया भी नहीं लिया गया। इस शादी में बारातियों व मेहमानों को व्यंजनों के बजाय मात्र पूड़ी-सब्जी और चावल ही परोसे गए। फिजूलखर्ची को समाप्त करने का संदेश देते हुए दुल्हन को भी मात्र एक जोड़ी कपड़ों में ही विदा किया गया।

इस विवाह को लेकर जिले भर में चर्चा की जा रही है। इस पहल की लोग प्रशंसा भी कर रहे है। इसमें धौलपुर जिले के बाड़ी तहसील के हांसई गांव के रामदास मीणा के पुत्र हरिशंकर बारात लेकर दौसा जिले के सिरां की ढाणी पहुंचे। जहां बालू राम मीणा की पुत्री अंजू के साथ विवाह हुआ है।

विवाह में महज लोग ही शामिल हुए। दुल्हन के हाथों में मेहंदी भी नहीं लगाई गई श्रंगार भी नहीं किया। दूल्हा भी साधारण कपड़ों में बिना सेहरे के पहुंचा। जिसकी शादी गुरुवाणी पढ़कर 17 मिनट में फेरों की रस्म पूरी करा दी गई। इसमें मंत्रोच्चार के बजाय कबीर गुरुवाणी के पाठ कर फेरों की रस्म पूरी कराई गईं।

दोनों परिवारों ने फिजूलखर्ची को रोकने व दिखावे को समाप्त करने और लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए यह निर्णय लिया। इस अवसर पर मौजूद जिला सेवादार ओमप्रकाश दास,जसवंत दास रामस्वरूप दास मंगल दास आदि ने बताया कि संत रामपाल महाराज के सानिध्य में हजारों शादियां इसी तरह सादगी पूर्ण संपन्न हुई हैं। जिसके माध्यम से फिजूलखर्ची को समाप्त करने का संदेश दिया गया है।
तीन साल पहले हरी शंकर के दो भाईयों की भी इसी तरह हुई शादी
दूल्हा हरीशंकर ने बताया कि में उसके भाई विजय सिंह मीणा और विजेंद्र मीणा की शादी हुई थी। जिसमें दहेज के रूप में मिले 10 लाख रुपए और दो बाइक को वापस किया गया था। यह दोनों रेलवे में कार्यरत है। संत रामपाल जी महाराज का हर शिष्य इसी तरह की दहेज मुक्त शादियां करके मानव समाज में फैली कुरीतियों को समाप्त करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

दूल्हा लोको पायलट व दुल्हन एमकॉम पास
दूल्हा हरिशंकर रेलवे में लोको पायलट के पद पर कार्यरत है। दुल्हन अंजू भी एम कॉम तक शिक्षित है। दूल्हे का पूरा परिवार शिक्षित है। इनमें में से भाई सर्विस में व एक खेती-बाड़ी संभालता है। सभी भाइयों में छोटे दूल्हा हरिशंकर का कहना था कि उनके किसी भी भाई की शादी में दहेज नहीं लिया गया।

रेलवे में लोको पायलट होने के बावजूद दूल्हे ने एक भी रुपया दहेज नहीं लिया। यहां तक कि जिन कपड़ों में दुल्हन सजी हुई थी उसी में विदा किया गया। उसके अलावा कोई वस्तु ग्रहण नहीं की। विभिन्न व्यंजनों पर फिजूल खर्च करने के बजाय बारातियों को पूरी सब्जी और चावल खिलाए। डेकोरेशन का खर्च में बिजली की बचत के लिए दिन में ही फेरे संपन्न कराए गए।

