सुविधा:पहली बार आधार बनवाने के लिए नहीं लगेगा शुल्क

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • अपडेशन के लिए 50 रुपए शुल्क निर्धारित, डेबिट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड, और नेट बैंकिंग से कर सकेंगे भुगतान

कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि आधार के ब्यौरे को अपडेट कराने के लिए भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (यूआईडीएआई) ने एक सर्कुलर जारी किया है । जिसमें नवीन आधारकार्ड निशुल्क बनाए जाएंगे तथा डेमोग्राफिक नाम, पता, जेंडर, जन्म दिनांक, मोबाइल नंबर और ई-मेल अपडेशन के लिए 50 रुपए की दर निर्धारित की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बायोमेट्रिक जैसे फोटो, फिंगर प्रिंट, आईरिस अपडेट कराने के लिए चार्ज को बदला गया है, जिसमें 100 रुपए की दर निर्धारित की गई है। इस चार्ज में टैक्स शामिल हैं।

यह भुगतान डेबिट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड, नेट बैंकिंग और यूपीआई के जरिए किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर आप पहली बार आधार के लिए एनरोल करा रहे हैं तो आपको कोई चार्ज नहीं देना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पांच साल से 15 साल तक के बच्चों को अनिवार्य रूप से बायोमेट्रिक अपडेट कराने के लिए भी कोई शुल्क नहीं लिया जाएगा। निर्धारित दर से अधिक वसूलने की शिकायत मिलने पर जाँच में दोषी पाए जाने वाले आधार केंद्र संचालक के विरुद्ध लाइसेंस निलंबन की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

आधार सेवाओं के बदले ज्यादा फीस मांगने पर यहां करें शिकायत
यूआईडीएआई की ओर से जानकारी दी गई है कि आधार सेवाओं के लिए किसी भी एजेंसी की ओर से ज्यादा पैसे मांगे जाने के खिलाफ है। अगर कोई एजेंसी धारक आपसे ज्यादा पैसे मांगता है तो आप उसकी शिकायत uidai-gov-in पर मेल के जरिए या फिर टोल फ्री नम्बर 1947 पर फोन करके कर सकते हैं।

यूआईडीएआई की ओर से आधार अपडेट कराने या बायोमेट्रिक अपडेट कराने की अधिकतम फीस 100 रुपये रखी गई है। अगर आप आधार इनरोलमेंट कराने गए हैं तो आपको कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होगा। बच्चों के लिए आवश्यक बायोमेट्रिक अपडेट कराने के लिए एजेंसी वाला आपसे कोई शुल्क नहीं लेगा।

