पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:अब बनवा सकेंगे नए आधार कार्ड, कलेक्ट्रेट सहित जिले में 17 नए केंद्रों को मिली मंजूरी

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी एवं संचार विभाग के 15 व सीएससी के 2 आधार केन्द्रों सहित कुल 17 नए आधार केन्द्रों को मंजूरी मिली। उप निदेशक सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी बलभद्र सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में कुछ समय पहले तक कुल 13 आधार केन्द्र संचालित थे। जिनमें 3 आधार केन्द्र पोस्ट ऑफिस के, 4 विभिन्न बैंकों में कार्यरत थे। जिससे आमजन को काफी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता था।

आमजन की परेशानी को देखते हुए कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल द्वारा आधार केन्द्रों को बढाने के लिए सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग, बैंक तथा पोस्ट ऑफिस के अधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा कर जिले में आधार केन्द्रों की संख्या बढाने के लिए आ रही परेशानियों को विस्तार से जाना। उन्होंने बताया कि यूआईडीएआई दिल्ली से आधार केन्द्र अप्रूव्ड ना होने के कारण आधार केन्द्रों की संख्या कम है।

कलेक्टर ने यूआईडीएआई दिल्ली एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग जयपुर को जिले में आधार केन्द्रों को शीघ्र पास करने के लिए पत्र लिखा। उन्होंने बताया कि कलक्टर की पहल पर जिले में 17 नये आधार केन्द्रों को मंजूरी मिल गई है।

जिसमें पिछले 2 साल से भी अधिक समय से बन्द जिला कलेक्ट्रेट का आधार केन्द्र भी है। इन 17 नए आधार केन्द्रों में धौलपुर उपखण्ड में 7, बाडी उपखण्ड में 1, बसेड़ी उपखण्ड में 1, राजाखेड़ा उपखण्ड 2, सैंपऊ के 5 व सरमथुरा के 1 आधार केन्द्रों को मंजूरी मिली है। इनमें से 4 केन्द्र चालू हो चुके हैं तथा 13 केन्द्र शीघ्र संचालित किए जाएगें। साथ ही अभी 6 नए केन्द्रों की फाइल जिले द्वारा अप्रूव्ड की गई है जो उच्च स्तर पर प्रक्रियाधीन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें