प्रतिस्पर्धा:अब स्कूल, कॉलेज और सरकारी ऑफिसों की भी होगी स्वच्छता रैकिंग

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इस बार शहरों को भी प्लेटिनम, गोल्ड, सिल्वर, कांस्य और आकांक्षी श्रेणी मिलेगी

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इस बार धौलपुर नगरपरिषद के साथ स्कूल, मार्केट, वार्ड, हॉस्पिटल, सरकारी कार्यालय और होटल की परीक्षा ली जाएगी। इसके लिए उनके वहां स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के तहत निर्धारित बिंदुओं की जांच की जाएगी। इसमें टॉप रहने वाले प्रतिष्ठान को शहर की सबसे स्वच्छ स्कूल, होटल, वार्ड, सरकारी कार्यालय, मार्केट या अस्पताल माना जाएगा। उन्हें बतौर प्रमाण-पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। नगरपरिषद आयुक्त सौरभ जिंदल ने बताया कि इसके लिए सर्वे शुरू कर दिया गया है। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सर्वेक्षण थोड़ा देर से शुरू किया है।

इसके बावजूद मार्च तक पूरा करके रैंकिंग देने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसी के तहत इस बार धौलपुर शहर में कई संस्थानों को भी अपनी रैंकिंग सुधारने का मौका दिया गया। वहीं, शहरों को भी प्लेटिनम, स्वर्ण, रजत, कांस्य, आकांक्षी श्रेणी का पुरस्कार मिलेगा। आयुक्त ने बताया कि इस बार शहरों की रैंकिंग तीन कैटेगरी के आधार पर तय होगी। वहीं डायरेक्ट ऑब्जर्वेशन हटाते हुए इसे पब्लिक फीडबैक से जोड़ा गया है।

सर्वे में 50 से अधिक स्कूलों सहित 5 स्थानों पर 10 बिन्दुओं पर होगी स्वच्छता जांच
स्कूल : शहर में 50 से अधिक छोटे-बड़े निजी और सरकारी स्कूल संचालित हैं। स्कूल में साफ-सफाई, छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए अलग-अलग सुविधा घर, सूखे-गीले कचरे का अलग-अलग संग्रहण कर वाहन में डालने की व्यवस्था, प्रत्येक कक्ष में डस्टबीन, आसपास साफ-सफाई, स्वच्छता संबंधित संदेश या पोस्ट लगाएं, स्कूल में पौधरोपण, वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग की जांच नगर परिषद टीम करेगी।

मार्केट : अब मार्केट का भी स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण होगा। जिसमें समूह में दुकानें, काॅम्पलेक्स, वाणिज्य इकाई और दुकानें शामिल हैं। यहां पर साफ-सफाई की जांच की जाएगी। इसके अलावा दुकानदार कचरा संग्रहण का चार्ज देते हैं। सूखे और गीले कचरे का अलग-अलग संग्रहण, नालियाें की स्थिति, पॉलीथिन का उपयोग हो रहा है या नहीं, दुकानों पर स्वच्छता संबंधित संदेश या बैनर लगे हुए हैं। मार्केट में कितनी दुकानों में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग बनवाया है। मार्केट में शौचालय बना है। शौचालय में साबुन उपलब्ध है। मार्केट में पर्याप्त मात्रा में ट्विन वाले डस्टबीन रखे गए हैं।

वार्ड : स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में इस बार 60 वार्ड की रैकिंग जारी की जाएगी। जिसमें कौन-सा वार्ड कितना प्रतिशत साफ-सफाई की गई हैं। वार्ड में बनी सड़कों पर गड्ढों की संख्या, कितने प्रतिशत नागरिक यूजर चार्ज देते हैं। वार्ड में सुखे-गीले कचरा पात्र में एकत्रित कर संग्रहण कर बाहन में डालते हैं। वार्ड में नालियां कितनी साफ है। वार्ड के आसपास का क्षेत्र साफ-सफाई की गई है। वार्ड में निर्माण सामग्री सड़कों पर रखी हुई है। वार्ड के कितने घरों में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग किया हुआ है। वार्ड में पौधरोपण की क्या स्थिति है। वार्ड में स्वच्छता संबंधित संदेश या बैनर लगे हुए हैं।

होटल : होटल में स्वच्छता, शौचलय, गीला-सूखा कचरा एकत्रित कर वाहन में डालने की जानकारी लेनी होगी। इसमें यहां पर प्रत्येक कमरे में डस्टबीन रखने, होटल में निशुल्क आरओ पानी उपलब्ध कराने की व्यवस्था की जांच होगी। जिसके लिए शहर की होटल व्यापारियों को सूचना भेजकर तैयार किया जा रहा है। जिससे स्वच्छता जांचने वाली टीम को निराशा नहीं मिले।

अस्पताल : शहर के सभी हॉस्पिटल की रैंकिंग भी जारी की जाएगी। जिसमें हॉस्पिटल की साफ सफाई की गई है। हाॅस्पिटल में शौचालय साफ है, वहां पर हाथ धीने के लिए बेसिन बने। उसमें साबुन की व्यवस्था की गई है। मरीजों के लिए निशुल्क आरओ पानी उपलब्ध है। हास्पीटल में बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट को अलग-अलग श्रेणी में एकत्रित किया गया है।

ये है नई कैटेगरी

सिटीजन वॉयस ( 1800 अंक)- फीडबैक, इंगेजमेंट, एक्सपीरिएंस, स्वच्छता एप और इनोवेशन, सर्विस लेक्ल प्रोग्राम (2400 अंक)- कूड़े को अलग-अलग करना, कूड़ा निस्तारण और सैनिटाइजेशन, सर्टिफिकेशन (1800 अंक) - कूड़ा मुक्त शहर, ओडीएफ और जलापूर्ति। उल्लेखनीय है कि केंद्र सरकार शहरों में सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए प्रयास कर रही हैं।

किस कैटेगरी के कितने अंक

  • 100 अंक स्वच्छता में इनोवेशन के हैं।
  • 350 अंक स्वच्छता एप के। एप के जरिये आने वाली शिकायतों के निराकरण पर भी यह तय होंगे।
  • 300 अंक सिटीजन अनुभव के हैं। ऑब्जरवेशन चर्चा के आधार पर किया जाएगा।
  • 450 अंक सिटीजन वाइस के हैं। सफाई में लोगों के जुड़ाव के आधार पर तय किए जाएंगे।
  • 600 अंक सिटीजन फीडबैक के हैं। इसमें लोगों से सवाल पूछे जाएंगे और उसके बाद में उनके जवाबों के आधार पर इन अंको का निर्धारण

सर्वेक्षण में संकेतक का वर्गीकरण

  • कचरे को गीला, सूखा और खतरनाक श्रेणियों में विभाजित करना।
  • उत्पन्न गीले कचरे के खिलाफ प्रसंस्करण क्षमता।
  • गोले और सूखे कचरे का प्रसंस्करण और पुनर्चक्रण।
  • निर्माण और विध्वंस अपशिष्ट प्रसंस्करण।
  • लैंडफिल में जाने वाले कचरे का प्रतिशत।
  • शहरों की स्वच्छता स्थिति।
