जागरुकता:जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी की पूर्व संध्या पर कौमी एकता का संदेश देने और कोविड-19 को लेकर जागरुकता बाइक रैली निकाली

धाैलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार को जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी की पूर्व संध्या पर सदर जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी कमेटी द्वारा कौमी एकता एवं कोविड-19 जागरूकता बाइक रैली का आयोजन किया गया। जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी के सदर माजिद शरीफी ने बताया कि कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जयसवाल व जिला शहर काजी मोहम्मद मतीन खान गौरी और नगर परिषद आयुक्त सौरभ जिंदल ने बाइक रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर मचकुंड रोड से रवाना किया रैली मचकुंड रोड से होते हुए घंटाघर रोड, पटपरा, बड़ा पीर, पुराना शहर, फूटा दरवाजा, हॉस्पिटल रोड, हरदेव नगर, जगन चौराहा से गडरपुरा बजरिया सब्जी मंडी हलवाई खाना होते हुए तलैया रोड पर खत्म हुई।

इस मौके पर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर सरकार और प्रशासन के सहयोग के लिए यह जो कौमी एकता एवं कोविड-19 जागरूकता रैली निकाली जा रही है यह कार्यक्रम प्रशंसनीय एवं सराहनीय है लोगों में कोरोना को लेकर जागरूकता पैदा होगी तभी हम इस महामारी से निजात पा सकते हैं।

जिला शहर काजी मोहम्मद मतीन खान गौरी ने कहा कि हम कोरोना को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही सभी काम कर रहे हैं और इसी तरह प्रशासन और सरकार का सहयोग करते रहेंगे नगर परिषद आयुक्त सौरभ जिंदल ने भी ऐसे कार्यों के लिए कमेटी और सदर की प्रशंसा की। जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी के सदर माजिद शरीफी ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए इस साल जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी का जुलूस नहीं निकाला जा रहा है, लेकिन अन्य प्रोग्राम किए जा रहे हैं जैसा कि आज जागरूकता बाइक रैली का आयोजन किया गया है और मास्क वितरण भी किया गया है।

शुक्रवार काे जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर जरूरतमंदों और मरीजों को फल वितरण का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा इसके बाद धौलपुर ब्लॉक के जिन मुस्लिम बच्चों ने दसवीं बारहवीं और ग्रेजुएशन में अच्छे अंक प्राप्त किए हैं उनकी हौसला अफजाई के लिए प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन अगले हफ्ते में किया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर अरशद खान, शकील खान वारसी, आफताब अहमद, रहमान मिर्जा, निजामुद्दीन पहलवान, मुन्ना बाबा, मोबीन अहमद फारुकी, आशु खान, आबिद मिर्जा, असगर खान, नौशाद खान, हारून खान, रईस फारूकी, अब्दुल साजिद, सद्दाम खान, बंटी खान, फैजान फारुकी, शहबान खान, जुनैद खान, अमन खान, आदिल खान, अजहर खान, कासिम अली, शाहनवाज खान, आसिफ खान, मलिक खान माैजूद रहे।

