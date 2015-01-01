पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनियां कस्बे की घटना:आभूषण खरीदने आईं 5 महिलाओं में से एक ने पार किया 10 लाख के जेवरों से भरा डिब्बा

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे की घटना, डिब्बे में रखे थे कई तरह के आभूषण
  • दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई चोरी की वारदात
  • सोमवार को सुबह 11:30 बजे दुकान पर चार महिलाएं एवं एक युवती जिनमें से दो महिलाओं पर छह माह के बच्चे भी थे

मनियां में सोमवार को बंसल ज्वैलर्स की दुकान पर आई पांच महिलाओं का समूह में से एक महिला ने ज्वैलर्स को चकमा देकर अलमारी में रखे दो सौ ग्राम सोने के आभूषण से भरे डिब्बे को चुरा कर ले गई। पूरी घटना दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। डिब्बे में सोने के छोटे बड़े कई तरह के आभूषण रखे हुए थे। जिनकी कीमत 10 लाख रुपए है।

ज्वैलर्स उमेश बंसल ने बताया कि सोमवार को सुबह 11:30 बजे दुकान पर चार महिलाएं एवं एक युवती जिनमें से दो महिलाओं पर छह माह के बच्चे भी थे। महिलाओं ने बच्चों के लिए चांदी की पायल खरीदने के लिए पायल देख रही थी। वही एक महिला ने कानों के कुंडल दिखाने की बात कही। जिस पर ज्वैलर्स द्वारा अलमारी से बैग निकालकर सोने के कुंडल दिखाए जो महिलाओं को पसंद नहीं आए। इस पर उसने जेवरात का डिब्बा अलमारी में रख दिया।

पांचों महिलाओं के दुकान से जाने के बाद पीड़ित सामान को अलमारी में रखने लगा तो उसे आभूषण वाला पर्स दिखाई नही दिया। शक हुआ तो महिलाओं को कस्बा में आस पास देखा लेकिन महिलाएं नहीं मिली। इस पर दुकान का सीसीटीवी कैमरा देखा तो उसमें एक महिला अलमारी से जेवरात का डिब्बा पार करती हुई दिखाई दी। इसके बाद उसने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी। जिस पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले।

बॉक्स लेकर 5 मिनट में ही गायब हुईं महिलाएं
पीड़ित उमेश ने बताया कि महिलाओं के दुकान से जाने के करीब पांच मिनट में ही पता चल गया उसके बाद महिलाओं को कस्बा में तलाश किया लेकिन वह नहीं मिली। ऐसे में अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि महिलाएं निजी वाहन से आईं थीं, जो दुकान से निकलते ही वाहन में बैठकर गायब हो गईं।

दुकानदार ने गांव पूछा तो बोलीं यहीं काम करते हैं
पीडित ने बताया कि जब महिलाएं दुकान पर आई तो उनसे पूछा कि किस गांव की रहने वाली है ऐसे में महिलाओं ने बताया कि हम यहीं कमा करते है। उन्होंने गांव एवं कोई पता भी नही बताया। जिससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि महिलाएं जिले के बाहर की है। उल्लेखनीय है कि इस घटना से क्षेत्र चर्चा तेज हो गई हैं।

बच्ची को पायल पहनाने के लिए झुका दुकानदार, इतने में ही पार कर लिया जेवरों से भरा डिब्ब
एक महिला ने एक जोड़ी चांदी की पायल खरीदी। उसके बाद उसने दुकानदार से वह पायल बच्ची को पहनाने को कहा। जिस पर ज्वैलर्स बंसल पायल को पहनाने के लिए झुका। उतने में ही अंदर की ओर बैठी महिला ने अलमारी में हाथ डालकर सोने के आभूषणों से भरे डिब्बे को निकाल कर ब्लाउज में छिपा लिया और अपनी जगह पर बैठ गई।

एसबीआई के बाहर बाइक की डिक्की से ढाई लाख रुपए निकाले

धाैलपुर| मकान बनवाने के लिए उधार लिए रुपए बैंक में जमा कराने जा रहे व्यक्ति की बाइक की डिक्की में रखे 2.50 लाख रुपए चाेरी हाेने का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़ित ने निहालगंज थाने में इस संबंध में तहरीर दी है।

पीड़ित विनाेद कुमार पुत्र रामखिलाडी भाेई निवासी महामाया मंदिर के पीछे धूलकाेट ने तहरीर में बताया है कि गत दिवस सुबह 10 बजे अपने मकान काे बनवाने के लिए उसने दाे जनाें से रुपए उधार लिए थे। इसमें एक लाख रुपए फिराेज खान निवासी तलैया और एक लाख रुपए नीरज पुत्र नवल किशाेर निवासी सागरपाडा से लिए थे। वहीं खुद के पास 50 हजार रुपए थे।

इस पर वह सोमवार को ढाई लाख रुपए बाइक की डिक्की में रखकर एसबीआई शाखा कचहरी परिसर में गया था। जब वह बैंक पहुंचा तो कैशियर ने कहा कि सर्वर डाउन है, इसलिए अभी अपने पैसे वापस ले जाओ। इस पर वह 2.50 लाख रुपए अपने घर काे लेकर आ गया। कुछ देर बाद वह दोबारा पैसा जमा कराने के लिए निकला तो बीच रास्ते में चीकू कमठान की दुकान पर रुक गया। बाद में वह कचहरी बैंक चला गया। वहां पर बाइक खडी कर डिक्की से पैसे निकालने लगा तो देखा पैसे गायब थे।

