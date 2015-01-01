पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी आज:अगले साल जनवरी से मार्च तक सिर्फ एक ही मुहूर्त

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • धौलपुर जिले में गूंजेंगी शहनाइयां, 400 से ज्यादा शादियां होने की उम्मीद

बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन से विवाह और दूसरे मांगलिक कामों का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाता है। लोक परंपरा में इस एकादशी को अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है, इसलिए इस दिन हर तरह के शुभ काम हो सकते हैं। लाडली जगमोहन मंदिर के महंत कृष्णदास के मुताबिक, नवंबर में विवाह के लिए देवउठनी एकादशी को मिलाकर सिर्फ दो ही दिन मुहूर्त है।

वहीं, दिसंबर में विवाह के लिए 5 मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 11 दिसंबर साल का आखिरी मुहूर्त होगा। वहीं, अगले साल भी विवाह की धूम आधा अप्रैल गुजरने के बाद ही होगी, क्योंकि जनवरी से मार्च 2021 तक विवाह का सिर्फ एक ही मुहूर्त है, वो 18 जनवरी को है। उसके बाद सीधे 22 अप्रैल से शुभ दिन शुरू होंगे।

देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम विवाह की परंपरा है, इसलिए इस दिन को विवाह के लिए शुभ माना जाता है। मान्यता है कि इस दिन किया गया विवाह कभी नहीं टूटता और दांपत्य सुख भी हमेशा बना रहता है। इसके अलावा अक्षय तृतीया और वसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त मानते हुए शादियां की जाती हैं।

16 फरवरी को वसंत पंचमी है। इसे भी विवाह के लिए अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है लेकिन इस दिन सूर्योदय के साथ ही शुक्र तारा अस्त हो जाएगा। इस कारण पंचांगों में इसे विवाह मुहूर्त में नहीं गिना गया है। हालांकि, लोक परंपरा के चलते उत्तराखंड सहित देश के कई हिस्सों में वसंत पंचमी पर विवाह होते हैं।

वर्ष 2020 में थे 49 मुहूर्त लेकिन 26 दिन ही हो पाए विवाह समारोह
इस साल जनवरी से मार्च तक होली से पहले 19 दिन ही मुहूर्त थे। फिर 15 मार्च से मल मास शुरू हो गया, इसके बाद कोरोना के चलते लॉक डाउन में अप्रैल से जून तक 23 मुहूर्त निकल गए। फिर चातुर्मास के दौरान जुलाई से 24 नवंबर तक विवाह नहीं हो पाए। अब देवउठनी एकादशी से 11 दिसंबर तक कुल 7 ही दिन विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

2021 में 51 मुहूर्त, 18 जनवरी को पहला
2021 में विवाह के लिए सिर्फ 51 दिन रहेंगे। 18 जनवरी को पहला मुहूर्त रहेगा। इसके बाद बृहस्पति और शुक्र ग्रह के कारण साल के शुरुआती महीनों में विवाह नहीं हो पाएंगे। मकर संक्रांति के बाद 19 जनवरी से 16 फरवरी तक गुरु तारा अस्त रहेगा।

फिर 16 फरवरी से ही शुक्र तारा 17 अप्रैल तक अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण विवाह का दूसरा मुहूर्त 22 अप्रैल को है। इसके बाद देवशयन से पहले यानी 15 जुलाई तक 37 दिन विवाह के मुहूर्त है। वहीं, 15 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से 13 दिसंबर तक विवाह के लिए 13 दिन रहेंगे।

