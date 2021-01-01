पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:भव्य मंदिर निर्माण में अपना सहयोग जरुर प्रदान करें: विज्ञ सागर महाराज

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रथम तीर्थंकर आदिनाथ भगवान की प्रतिमा का श्री मज्जिनेंद्र त्रय वेदिका शिलान्यास समारोह और श्री 1008 शांतिनाथ महामंडल आयोजित, कार्यक्रम में बड़ी संख्या में शामिल हुए समाजबंधु

राष्ट्र संत गणाचार्य विराग सागर महाराज के मंगल आशीर्वाद एवं परम पूज्य उच्चारण आचार्य विनम्र सागर जी महाराज के मंगल प्रेरणा से संघर्ष श्रमण मुनि विज्ञसागर महाराज एवं मुनि विनय सागर महाराज के पावन सानिध्य में भूगर्भ से प्राप्त चतुर्थ शताब्दी की अतिशय कारी प्रतिमा प्रथम तीर्थंकर श्री 1008 आदिनाथ भगवान का श्री मज्जिनेंद्र त्रय वेदिका शिलान्यास समारोह एवं श्री 1008 शांतिनाथ महामंडल (विधान रिद्धि सिद्धि आधी व्याधि रोग विनाशक) सोमवार काे हुआ।

प्रतिष्ठाचार्य पंडित पवन कुमार जैन मुरैना और पंडित मुकेश कुमार जैन अंबाह के द्वारा शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम संपन्न हुआ। मुनिश्री विज्ञ सागर महाराज ने कहा कि मंदिर निर्माण में सभी लोग तन मन धन से अपना सहयोग प्रदान करें और जो मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग प्रदान करते हैं वे पुण्य के भागी होते हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भगवान आदिनाथ के आने से उनका घर बनने से पूरे विश्व का जगत का कल्याण होगा जो भूगर्भ से प्राप्त प्रतिमा अतिशय कारी चमत्कारिक प्रतिमा है प्रतिमा हमारे पूर्वजों की धरोहर है।

हमें जितना जल्दी हो सके उतना जल्दी प्रतिमा को भव्य मंदिर में स्थापित करना है शासन ने हमें प्रतिमा पूजा-अर्चना के लिए दी है। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल सम्मानीय अतिथि नगर परिषद सभापति खुशबू सिंह, पूर्व सभापति निशांत सिंह समाजसेवी जैन समाज के संरक्षक शैलेंद्र सिंह, बौहरा जिला रसद अधिकारी सौरव जैन थे। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर ने अपने उद्बोधन कहा कि हर्ष का विषय है कि भगवान आदिनाथ का भव्य मंदिर निर्माण होगा भूगर्भ से प्राप्त प्रतिमा मनोहारी है चमत्कारिक है और भव्य मंदिर निर्माण से धौलपुर तीर्थ सर्किट के रूप में विकसित होगा

मुझे खुशी है कि उनका का भव्य मंदिर जैन धर्मशाला में सभी सभी के सामूहिक प्रयास से बन रहा है और मंदिर निर्माण से विश्व शांति कल्याण की भावना जागृत होगी और समृध्दि हमारे जिले में आएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना बेसिक महामारी के जैन समाज द्वारा दीन दुखियों की सेवा की जो सार्थक पहल की गई वह काबिले तारीफ थी। उन्होंने कहा कि जैन समाज हमेशा मानवता की सेवा के लिए तत्पर रहता है। नगर सभापति खूशबू सिंह ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा मेरा प्रयास सकारात्मक सोच के साथ शहर का विकास करना है।

उन्होंने कहा हम सबकी जिम्मेदारी है कि हम अपने शहर को स्वच्छ रखें और दीन दुखियों मानवता की सेवा करें। उन्होंने मंदिर निर्माण पर हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा इससे क्षेत्र में खुशहाली और समृद्धि आएगी। समाजसेवी शैलेंद्र सिंह बोहरा ने समाज की ओर से सभी अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि 2 महीने के अंतराल में भव्य आदिनाथ भगवान का मंदिर बनेगा। उन्होंने सभापति के समक्ष प्रस्ताव रखा कि जैन धर्मशाला मार्ग का नामकरण भगवान आदिनाथ के नाम पर किया जाए।

जिसकी सभापति ने अपनी सैद्धांतिक स्वीकृति प्रदान कर और उचित कार्यवाही करने का आश्वासन दिया। भूगर्भ से प्राप्त अतिशय कारी मनोहरी प्रतिमा के मंदिर निर्माण में हरीश चंद जैन, शैलेंद्र कुमार जैन पेट्रोल पंप वाले, प्रदीप चंद जैन, अनिल कुमार जैन, प्रमोद जैन, शुभम जैन मांगरोल वाले, पवन जैन, राहुल जैन जैन मेडिकल वालों को मंदिर में श्री जी स्थापित करने का परम सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है।

समाज द्वारा पूर्व अध्यक्ष हीरालाल जैन, राजाखेड़ा विधायक रोहित बोहरा, जैन समाज के संरक्षक रविंद्र सिंह बोहरा द्वारा किए योगदान के लिए समाज द्वारा आभार प्रकट किया गया। इसके साथ में ध्वजारोहण सतीश चंद जैन, गिरीश चंद जैन, ऋषभ जैन डोंगरपुर वालों द्वारा किया गया। समाज के सभी लोगों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया और तन मन धन से अपना सहयोग प्रदान किया। स्वागत करने वालों में मंदिर निर्माण कमेटी के अध्यक्ष दानिश जैन, कमेटी के प्रदीप जैन, टीकम चंद जैन, सुभाष चंद जैन, नरेश चंद, गोपालदास जैन, प्रभास जैन, अजय जैन, रूपेश जैन, प्रकाश चंद जैन समस्त समाज जन मौजूद रहे। संचालन धनेश जैन ने किया।

