जागरूकता:पुलिस और नपा कर्मचारियों ने राहगीरों को पहनाए मास्क

वैरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी के बढते प्रकोप को लेकर क्षेत्र में नगर पालिका वैर द्बारा आमजन को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिये प्रयास किये जा रहे है तथा बिना मास्क के सड़कों पर निकल रहे लोगो को निशुल्क मास्को का वितरण किया जा रहा है। जिसके अंतर्गत थाना प्रभारी हरलाल मीना ने पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ बिना मास्क के बाइक चला रहे बाइक सवार व पैदल राहगीरों व दुकानदारों को मास्क वितरण किये तथा हमेशा मास्क पहने रखने की हिदायत भी दी।

नगर पालिका अधिशाषी अधिकारी योगेश कुमार पिप्पल ने बताया कि गुरूवार को कोरोना के विरूद्ध जन आन्दोलन अभियान के अंतर्गत परसराम धाकड ,राजेन्द्र प्रसाद ,जीतनसिंह ,पवनसिंह ,कौशल कुमार ,अशोक कुमार ,नरेश कुमार व वेदप्रकाश आदि नगर पालिका के कार्मिकों ने अनाज मंडी ,सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र ,पुलिस थाना,तहसील परिसर ,पंचायत समिति ,बस स्टैण्ड पैटोल पंप ,वार्ड इन्दिरा रसोई ,वार्ड नम्बर 11 व 12 में 235 मास्क वितरित किये व 415 स्टीकर व पोस्टर चस्पा किये।

आमजन को मुंह पर नाक तक मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टैंस बनाये रखने की अपील की ।वही थाना प्रभारी हर लाल मीना ने बिजली घर तिराये ,मैनाबास व स्टेट मेगा हाइवे पर होकर गुजर रहे बाइक सवार व आमजन को भी मास्क वितरण करते हुये घर से बाहर निकलने पर हमेशा मास्क पहने रखने के लिये प्रेरित किया।

