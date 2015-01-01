पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब माफिया पर बड़ी कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने तोड़ी अवैध शराब बनाने की 100 भटि्टयां, 10 हजार लीटर वाश भी नष्ट की

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
धौलपुर. जेसीबी से अवैध शराब की भटिट्यों को ध्वस्त कराता पुलिस दल।
  • तीन थानों के जाब्ता और डीएसटी टीम ने पचगांव के आदर्शनगर में की कार्रवाई
  • कई सालों से चल रहा था अवैध धंधा, दो खाली मकानों में भी बनी थीं भटि्टयां

पचगांव के आदर्श नगर में पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध शराब बनाने की करीब 100 भट्टियों को जेसीबी से तोड़कर 10 हजार लीटर वाश को नष्ट किया है। एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत के निर्देशन में तीन थानों की फोर्स, डीएसटी सहित बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल ने कार्रवाई की। पचगांव में अवैध शराब के कारोबार की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एसपी ने कार्रवाई जरूर करवा दी, लेकिन आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों को जानकारी होने के बाद भी पचगांव से अवैध शराब के कारोबार को खत्म नहीं करवा सके हैं।

आबकारी विभाग हर महीने पचगांव में एक-दो कार्रवाई दिखाकर खानापूर्ति कर इतिश्री कर लेता है। वहीं आबकारी की कार्रवाई के बाद पचगांव में शराब की भटिटयां आबकारी अधिकारियों के संरक्षण के कारण फिर से चलने लगती है। सदर थाना प्रभारी रमेश तंवर ने बताया कि पचगांव के आदर्श नगर में बड़ी मात्रा में हथकड़ शराब बनाए जाने की सूचना मिली थी।

जिस पर सोमवार को अल सुबह सदर,निहालगंज,सैंपऊ थाना पुलिस के साथ ही पचगांव चौकी एवं डीएसटी टीम के साथ गांव आदर्श नगर पहुंचे जहां पुलिस दल को देख हथकड़ शराब बनाने वालों में हडंकंप मच गया। उन्होने बताया कि हथकड़ शराब बनाने वालों ने गांव के बाहर खेतों में भटिट्यां बना रखी थी। जिन्हें जेसबी से ध्वस्त किया गया। उन्होने बताया कि कई घरों के एक दो खाली पड़े मकानों में भी भटिट्यां बनी हुई थी।

कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस ने अलग-अलग जगहों पर बनी 100 भट्‌टीयों को ध्वस्त किया तथा मौके से पर करीब 10 हजार लीटर वाश नष्ट की गई। वही पुलिस को देख आरोपी भाग गए। पुलिस हथकड़ शराब बनाने वालों को चिन्हित कर रही है। बता दें कि आदर्श नगर में हथकड़ शराब बनाने का कारोबार कई सालों से चल रहा है।

जिसकी आवकारी विभाग को भी खबर है लेकिन आवकारी विभाग की ओर से ऐसी कोई बड़ी कार्रवाई नही कि है कि गांव में हथकड़ शराब बनाने का कार्य को पूरी तरह से बंद कराया जा सका हो। कार्रवाई में प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस मुनेश कुमार, सैंपऊ थाना प्रभारी परमजीत पटेल, पचगांव चौकी प्रभारी कुंजविहारी शर्मा,सहित डीएसटी टीम प्रभारी के साथ करीब 50 से अधिक जवान शामिल रहे।
पूर्व में हमलावरों ने आबकारी विभाग के एक अधिकारी को कर दिया था घायल
आदर्श नगर में हथकड़ शराब बनाने का कारोबार लंबे समय से चल रहा है ऐसे में गांव में कार्रवाई के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल के साथ ही कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। क्योंकि हथकड़ शराब बनाने वाले आरोपियों की ओर से पूर्व में कई बार कार्रवाई दल पर हमला भी किया है।

कुछ माह पहले आवकारी विभाग के प्रहराधिकारी दल के साथ गांव में कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंचे तो उन पर आरोपियों ने जानलेवा हमला कर दिया जिसमें प्रहाराधिकारी को गंभीर चोटें आईं थी। उल्लेखनीय है कि पुलिस ने पहले भी कई बार अवैध शराब के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया है। इस दौरान बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध शराब पकड़ी गई थी।

