पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:केन्द्र, राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं को लेकर स्किल डवलपमेंट प्लान तैयार करें: शिवचरन

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला कौशल समिति की बैठक मंे मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने अधिकारियों को िदए निर्देश

कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल के निर्देशन में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में जिला कौशल समिति की बैठक हुई। इस अवसर पर मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी शिवचरन मीना ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार व राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन के लिए जिले का स्किल डेवलपमेंट प्लान तैयार करें व सुझाव मांगे। बैंक द्वारा पोषित कई योजना संचालित है जिसके अंतर्गत उद्योग केन्द्रित प्रशिक्षण को प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशिक्षित व्यक्तियों को ही रोजगार में प्राथमिकता प्रदान की जाती है।

जिला कौशल केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कमेटी के सदस्यों द्वारा प्रत्येक माह में दो बार किये जाने की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी अन्य विभागों का समन्वय कर अच्छी योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन के लिए प्रशिक्षण केंद्र पर बैठक का आयोजन करें। उन्होंने कहा कि फाइनेंस की आवश्यकता वाले बेरोजगारों को स्वरोजगार के लिए सब्सिडी स्कीम के माध्यम से बैंक द्वारा सुलभ लोन दिलाने की कार्यवाही करें। अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर नरेंद्र कुमार वर्मा ने कहा कि हमारा दायित्व है कि हम ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार से लाभान्वित करने में अपनी भूमिका का निर्वहन करें।

उन्होंने उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए निर्देश दिए एवं जिले की कृषि उत्पादन को ध्यान में रखकर खाद्य प्रसंस्करण उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रयास करने पर जोर देने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि डिमांड के अनुसार पत्थर का कारीगरी कार्य प्रशिक्षण, फ़ूड प्रोसेसिंग कार्य, कैरी बैग बनाना, फोल्डर फाइल बनाना आदि प्रशिक्षणों का आयोजन कराने के निर्देश दिए ताकि बेरोजगारों को रोजगार मिल सके। प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में आईटीआई को काउंसलिंग सेंटर के रूप में तैयार करें।

उन्होंने विभाग द्वारा क्रियान्वित की जाने वाली विभिन्न योजनाओं के अंतर्गत संचालित प्रशिक्षण केंद्रों का नियमित निरीक्षण, विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा संचालित कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों का अनुश्रवण कर सूचना संकलित करने व विभिन्न स्कीम का प्रचार-प्रसार हेतु जिला स्तर पर गठित उद्योग संघों के साथ बैठक, सेमिनार, कार्यशालाओ का आयोजन, जिले में स्थापित निजी उद्यमों सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों में भारत सरकार द्वारा अप्रेंटिसशिप हेतु निर्धारित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने हेतु कार्य योजना तैयार करने एवं लक्ष्य के सापेक्ष प्राप्ति की निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग करने के निर्देश दिए है।

उन्होंने जिले में आजीविका संवर्धन हेतु कार्य योजना तैयार कर प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा तैयार करने, जिले में स्थापित औद्योगिक इकाइयों की वर्तमान तथा विषयात्मक मांग का आकलन कर कौशल प्रशिक्षण हेतु प्रशिक्षण क्षेत्र चिन्हित करने, स्वरोजगार के क्षेत्र में जिले की संभावनाओं का आकलन कर ऐसे व्यवसायियों की पहचान करने के निर्देश दिए है जिनमें स्वरोजगार की संभावनाएं अधिक है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के अंतर्गत संचालित आईटीआई, पॉलिटेक्निक, लघु अवधि के प्रशिक्षण केंद्रों में जिले की विशेष आवश्यकता अनुसार व्यवसाय ट्रेड संचालित किए जाने के संबंध मे आवश्यक कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए है। उन्होंने प्रशिक्षण की गुणवत्ता पर विशेष ध्यान दिए जाने, एकीकृत कृषि, पारंपरिक कलाओं, आईआईटी, ब्यूटी पार्लर के कोर्स करवाने के लिए संबंधित शिक्षण संस्थानों से समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए आवश्यक कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए है।

बैठक में सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजकुमार मीना, डीएससी आरएसएलडीसी आदित्य सिंह, एलडीएम ऑफिस पीएनबी दिनेश जोशी, निदेशक आरसेटी नाहर सिंह, जीएम डीओसी कृष्ण अवतार शर्मा, एमजीएन फेलो सीना चौधरी, डीएम आरजीवीपी जितेंद्र विश्वकर्मा, श्रम निरीक्षक विमल प्रताप सिंह, सहायक लेखाधिकारी रोजगार विभाग सुरेश गोरखा, जिला आईटीआई के महेंद्र सिंह उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें