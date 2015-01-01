पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:राशन डीलर्स और ई-मित्र संचालक आधार सीडिंग में निर्देशों का पालन करें : कलेक्टर

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के लिए दिए निर्देश, अवहेलना पर होगी निलंबन की कार्रवाई

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड की आधार सीडिंग के लिए ई-मित्र संचालक एवं उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों की संयुक्त बैठक का आयोजन कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल की अध्यक्षता में पंचायत समिति सभाकक्ष में किया गया। बैठक में उन्होंने ई-मित्र संचालक एवं उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि आधार सीडिंग करते समय आधार नम्बर का मिलान करना आवश्यक है। इसके लिए सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानदार सूची बनाकर आधार सीडिंग के लिए ई-मित्र संचालकों को उपलब्ध कराएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि खाद्य सुरक्षा संबंधित रिफॉर्म वन नेशन वन राशनकार्ड के साथ सीडिंग करना एवं खाद्य सुरक्षा के समस्त लाभार्थियों के आधार नम्बरों की राशनकार्ड के साथ सीडिंग कराना एवं सभी ऑफलाइन उचित मूल्य दुकानों को ऑनलाइन किया जाना सुनिश्चित करें। सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के क्रियान्वयन के संबंध में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानों को ऑनलाइन करने के साथ समस्त लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड के साथ सीडिंग कर सत्यापन कार्य करवाया जा रहा है।

2 लाख 50 हजार राशनकार्डों को आधार सीडेड कराने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि पूर्व में विभाग द्वारा बीएलओ के माध्यम से आधार कार्ड सीडिंग कार्य बीएलओ के माध्यम से करवाये जाने का निर्णय लिया गया था, लेकिन तकनीकी समस्याओं के चलते आधार सीडिंग का कार्य सुचारू रूप से शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन लाभार्थियों के पास राशन कार्ड उपलब्ध है परंतु आधार कार्ड उपलब्ध नहीं है ऐसे लाभार्थियों के आधार सीडिंग के लिए अभियान चलाकर उनका आधार कार्ड बनवाए जाने और राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग आधार नंबर के साथ किए जाने के संबंध में निर्देश दिए गए हैं तथा आधार केंद्र सुचारु रूप से खुले रहेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिन व्यक्तियों द्वारा राशन कार्ड का आधार से सीडिंग नहीं कराया जाएगा उन व्यक्तियों को खाद्यान्न से वंचित होना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आधार सीडिंग का विकल्प ई मित्र पर उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। उचित मूल्य दुकानदार आधार सीडिंग नहीं है, उसको ई-मित्र पर जाकर आधार सीडिंग के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। जिला रसद अधिकारी एवं जिला प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार करवाकर अधिकतम आधार सीडिंग का कार्य करवाये जाने के लिए समस्त उपखण्डाधिकारी, तहसीलदार, डीएसओ, एफपीएस दुकानदारों, ई-मित्र संचालकों को निर्देश दिए।

उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को निर्देश दिए कि आईए समस्त राशन कार्डधारी जिनका आधार सीडिंग नहीं हुआ है तत्काल ई-मित्र के माध्यम से आधार सीडिंग करवाएं अन्यथा भविष्य में खाद्य सुरक्षा का लाभ आपूर्ति बंद कर दी जाएगी। समस्त एडपीएस डीलर्स को भी पाबंद किया गया है कि वे अपने निकट के ईमित्रा केंद्रों पर आधार सीडिंग का कार्य कराएँ। लाभार्थियों के आधार सीडिंग के लिए राशन डीलर एवं ई-मित्र दोनों को एक रुपये प्रति लाभार्थी कुल 2 रुपये सफल आधार सीडिंग के हिसाब से भुगतान किया जाएगा।

खाद्य सुरक्षा के लाभार्थियों को नेशनल पोर्टेबिलिटी के फायदे बताये जाने तथा लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाभार्थियों को ई-मित्र पर जाकर आधार सीडिंग के लिए प्रेरित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि समस्त ई-मित्र संचालकों को पाबंद किया गया है कि सुबह सुबह जल्द दुकानों को खोलने तथा देर रात तक खोलने के लिए नियमों की पालना करें। उन्होंने कहा कि नियमों की पालना न करने वाले ई-मित्र संचालकों एवं राशन डीलर्स को नियमों की पालना नहीं करने पर लाइसेंस निलंबन की कानूनी कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक 10 उचित मूल्य दुकानदार पर एक सुपरवाइजर नियुक्त किया जाएगा, जो प्रतिदिन की रिपोर्टिंग करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानदार सूची बनाते समय मूल दस्तावेज का सत्यापन कर सीडिंग कराएं। आधार सीडिंग करने वाले सभी ई-मित्र केन्द्र एवं उचित मूल्य दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें खुली रखे तथा निर्धारित समय सीमा के तहत सीडिंग का कार्य पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। अच्छा कार्य करने वाले ई-मित्र संचालकों एवं राशन डीलर्स को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर नरेंद्र कुमार वर्मा, उपखण्डाधिकारी धौलपुर धीरेंद्र सिंह, जिला रसद अधिकारी गजेंद्र शर्मा,परिवर्तन निरीक्षक हरवीर सिंह, नीरज फौजदार, समीक्षा दिनकर, विजयपाल एवं राशन डीलर संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष रामनाथ सिंह परमार,शहर अध्यक्ष श्रीभगवान बघेल, सैंपऊ अध्यक्ष दीपक परमार, बाड़ी राजबहादुर सिंह सहित ई-मित्र संचालकों सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

