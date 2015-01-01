पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड अभियान:ऑलरेडी एग्जिस्ट बता रहे राशनकार्ड धारकों को इस माह नहीं मिलेगा राशन

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में चलाए जा रहे वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड अभियान के अन्तर्गत 30 नवम्बर, 2020 तक खाद्य सुरक्षा लाभार्थियों की शत-प्रतिशत आधार कार्ड की सीडिंग करवाई जा रही है। कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि अभियान के दौरान देखने में आया है कि राशनकार्ड के सदस्यों के आधार सीडिंग करते समय ऑलरेडी एग्जिस्ट वाली स्थिति सामने आ रही है, जिसका समाधान किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि एक ही राशन कार्ड में परिवार के किसी अन्य सदस्य के सामने गलत सीडिंग होने पर दोनों सदस्यों के सही आधार नंबराें की सूची बनाकर उपखण्ड कार्यालय, पंचायत समिति तथा नगरपालिका में संशोधन कराकर सही सीडिंग कराएं और ऐसे लोगों को 25 नवम्बर से राशन वितरण किया जा सकेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि परिवार के किसी सदस्य की आधार सीडिंग किसी अन्य राशन कार्ड में होने पर डुप्लीकेट यूनिट, राशनकार्ड को प्रपत्र में भरकर पंचायत समिति, नगरपालिका में सूची जमा कराएं जिससे डुप्लीकेट यूनिट, राशनकार्ड को डिलीट किया जा सकें। ऐसे यूनिट, राशनकार्ड को राशन वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने जिले के समस्त उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को राशन वितरण के सम्बन्ध में निर्देश देते हुए बताया कि ऐसे लाभार्थी जिनके राशनकार्ड में सभी सदस्यों की सीडिंग हो चुकी है उनकों 25 नवंबर से राशन सामग्री का वितरण किया जाना सुनिश्चित करें।

खाद्य सुरक्षा के लाभार्थी को आधार सीडिंग के अनुपात में ही राशन सामग्री का वितरण किया जाए। अर्थात परिवार के जितने सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग हो चुकी है उतने ही लोगों को 5 किलोग्राम प्रति यूनिट के हिसाब से वितरण किया जाए तथा सभी राशन डीलरों को सूचना पत्राक उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है जिसे ऐसे लाभार्थियों को देना है जिन्होंने अभी तक अपने राशनकार्ड में आधार सीडिंग नही कराई गई है।

