पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-कर्म:एकादशी पर रवि योग, शाम 6.43 से 8 बजे तक मुहूर्त, जनेऊ संस्कार जैसे मांगलिक कार्य हो जाएंगे शुरू

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • योग देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह

देवउठनी एकादशी या देव प्रबोधनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन रवि योग भी रहेगा। इस कारण देवउठनी एकादशी का महत्व बढ़ गया है। देवउठान एकादशी अबूझ मुहूर्त की श्रेणी में आता है। इस दिन से विवाह,जनेऊ संस्कार,नूतन गृह निर्माण और गृह प्रवेश जैसे मांगलिक कार्य शुरू हो जाएंगे।

पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार आषाढ़ शुक्ल एकादशी से कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी के बीच श्रीविष्णु क्षीरसागर में शयन करते हैं और फिर भादों शुक्ल एकादशी को करवट बदलते हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य राजकुमार शास्त्री गंहेदी के अनुसार धर्म-कर्म में प्रवृति कराने वाले श्री हरि विष्णु कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी को निद्रा से जागते हैं।

इसी कारण से सभी शास्त्रों में इस एकादशी का फल अमोघ पुण्य फलदायी बताया गया है। देवउठनी एकादशी दीवाली के बाद आती है। यह देवउठनी एकादशी को हरिप्रबोधिनी और देवोत्थान एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

शास्त्री ने बताया कि इसी दिन तुलसी और शालिगराम का विवाह भी कराया जाता है। तुलसी के वृक्ष और भगवान शालिगराम की शादी सामान्य विवाह की तरह धूमधाम से की जाती है। शास्त्रों में ऐसा वर्णन है कि जिन दंपतियों के यहां कन्या नहीं होती है वे जीवन में एक बार तुलसी का विवाह करके कन्यादान का पुण्य फल प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। देवउठान एकादशी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त मिथुन लग्न में शाम को 6:43 बजे से रात 8:56 बजे तक रहेगा।

जानिए; कैसे करें भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा
शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन विष्णु जी को जगाने का आह्वान किया जाता है। सुबह उठकर साफ कपड़े पहनें। फिर भगवान विष्णु जी के व्रत का संकल्प लें। इसके उपरांत घर के आंगन में चौक बनाकर विष्णु जी के चरणों का आकार बनाया जाता है, लेकिन अगर आंगन में धूप हो तो चरणों को ढक दें ।

बाद में ओखली में गेरू से चित्र बनाएं और फल, मिठाई, बेर, ऋतुफल को डलिया को ढक दें तथा गन्ने का विषम संख्या में मंडप बनाएं। रात के समय घर के बाहर और जहां पूजा की जाती है, वहां दीये जलाएं। घर की देहरी पर भी दीए जलाएं।

ये रहेंगे अब शुभ मुहूर्त: नवंबरः 25,27, 30 दिसंबर: 1,6,7, 9, 10, 11 अप्रैलः 25,26,27, 28, 30 मई : 2,4,7,8, 9, 13, 14,21, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31 जूनः 5,6,17, 18, 19,20, 21,22, 24,26, 28,30 जुलाई: 1,2,3,7,15,18

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें