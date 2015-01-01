पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम:रोल पर्यवेक्षक करेंगे विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की मतदाता सूचियों का पर्यवेक्षण

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया की 25 नवम्बर को विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के संबंध में रोल पर्यवेक्षक (संभागीय आयुक्त, भरतपुर) जिले के समस्त विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की मतदाता सूचियों का पर्यवेक्षण करेंगे।

पर्यवेक्षण के दौरान रोल पर्यवेक्षक क्षेत्र में भी भ्रमण करेंगे एवं आमजन से सीधे संपर्क कर विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार रोल पर्यवेक्षक अपने अपने क्षेत्राधिकार में भ्रमण कर पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम की अवधि तक पर्यवेक्षण का कार्य करेंगे जिससे पुनरीक्षण कार्य एवं फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचियों की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित की जा सके।

मतदाता सूचीयों के संबंध में किसी प्रकार की समस्या हेतु रोल पर्यवेक्षक के मोबाइल नंबर 9414277526 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने अर्हता तिथि 1 जनवरी 2021 के संदर्भ में मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में 18 वर्ष पूर्ण कर चुके समस्त पात्रा व्यक्तियों के नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाने एवं कॉविड 19 की परिस्थितियों के दृष्टिगत आमजन से एनवीएसपी पोर्टल एवं वोटर हेल्पलाईन मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से अधिक से अधिक ऑन-लाईन आवेदन करने की अपील की।
प्रथम दिन 6 व्यक्तियों द्वारा 9 नामांकन भरे
नगर परिषद एवं नगर पालिका के आम चुनाव के तहत नामांकन प्रक्रिया के प्रथम दिन 9 आवेदन भरे गए। प्रभारी अधिकारी सांख्यिकी प्रकोष्ठ से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार नगर परिषद धौलपुर के वार्ड नम्बर 38 से मंजू द्वारा 1 आवेदन, नगर पालिका बाड़ी में 5 व्यक्तियों द्वारा 8 नामांकन दाखिल किए। बाड़ी के वार्ड नंबर 2 से मुकेश एवं वार्ड नम्बर 9 से योगेश द्वारा 1-1, वार्ड नम्बर 15 से राजकुमार एवं वार्ड नम्बर 22 से अर्चना तथा वार्ड नम्बर 27 से ओमवीर द्वारा 2-2 नामांकन किया। नगर पालिका राजाखेड़ा में कोई आवेदन दाखिल नहीं किया गया।

