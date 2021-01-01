पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग:सैंपऊ के आरएमपी डॉक्टर ने गुड्डी के जरिए गुड़िया को बेची थी नाबालिग

धौलपुर/मुरैना6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धौलपुर से 5 साल की मासूम को बेचने के मामले में ग्वालियर एसटीएफ का बड़ा खुलासा

धौलपुर से 5 साल की बच्ची को खरीदकर देह व्यापार कराने के मकसद से बेची गई मासूम बच्ची के मामले में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। इस मामले में एसटीएफ ग्वालियर की जांच में खुलासा हुआ है कि बच्ची को धौलपुर से खरीदकर लाने वाली आरोपी महिला गुड़िया कारखुर ने पुलिस को बताया है कि उसने यह बच्ची सैपऊ में रहने वाले आरएमपी डॉक्टर मुन्ना तोमर के माध्यम से खरीदी थी। डॉ. मुन्ना तोमर ने यह बच्ची गुड़िया को अपनी मुरैना में रहने वाली रिश्तेदार गुड्‌डी भदौरिया के माध्यम से आरोपी महिला गुड़िया तक पहुंचाया था।
बच्चा हेराफेरी-चुराने के मामले में पहले भी संदेही है डॉक्टर तोमर
सैपऊ में रहने वाले डॉक्टर मुन्ना सिंह तोमर के मामले में स्पष्ट हुआ है कि सैपऊ तिराहे पर 5 साल पहले तक यह दुकान में आरएमपी डॉक्टर थे। इनके ऊपर इससे पहले भी बच्चा बदलने तथा उन्हें किसी अज्ञात स्थान से लाकर बेचने के आरोप लग चुके हैं। लेकिन ताजा मामला मुरैना केस में खुलासा हुआ। इसके बाद आरोपी डॉक्टर अपने घर से फरार है।
मुरैना की गुड्‌डी ने मुन्ना तोमर के माध्यम से गुड़िया को दिलवाई थी बच्ची
एसटीएफ व पुलिस जांच में यह खुलासा हुआ है कि मुरैना की गुड़िया कारखुर को सैपऊ के आरएमपी डॉ. मुन्नासिंह तोमर ने ही एक साल की उम्र में एक अस्पताल से गायब हुई बालिका को मुरैना में रहने वाली अपनी रिश्तेदार गुड्‌डी भदौरिया के माध्यम से आरोपी गुड़िया कारखुर तक पहुंचाया। अब इस पूरे मामले में पुलिस कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़कर जांच कर रही है।

अंबाह की गुड्‌डी ने गुडि़या से कहा था- तुम लड़कियां खरीद लो, बुढ़ापा कट जाएगा
धौलपुर से 5 साल की मासूम को खरीदने वाली महिला ने खुलासा किया है कि नाबालिग लड़की को धौलपुर से खरीदकर लाया गया था। हालांकि अंबाह में रहने वाली महिला गुड्‌डी भदौरिया का नाम इस मामले में आ रहा है। आरोपी महिला गुड्‌डी भदौरिया सैपऊ मं रहने वाले अपने आएमपी डॉक्म्टर रिश्तेदार मुन्ना तोमर के रिलेशन में है। पुलिस की नजर अब सैपऊ में रहने वाले एक अन्य प्राइवेट डॉक्टर पर जो चोरी छिपे महिलाओं का गर्भपात कराता है।

