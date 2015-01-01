पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन उग्र होने की आशंका:धारा 144 लागू, भारी संख्या में सशस्त्र पुलिस बल तैनात

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
धौलपुर. सागरपाड़ा चैक पोस्ट पर पुलिसकर्मियों को निर्देश देते एसपी।
  • गुर्जर बाहुल्य इलाकों में आरएसी एवं पुलिस बल अतिरिक्त तैनात किया गया है
  • गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि उनकी वार्ता विफल रही है।

गुर्जर समाज के अल्टीमेटम के बाद स्थानीय जिला प्रशासन एवं पुलिस अलर्ट मोड पर है। जिले में चारों तरफ भारी संख्या में सशस्त्र पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। कर्नल किरोड़ी लाल बैंसला के नेतृत्व में पीलूपुरा गांव से गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन का फिर से आगाज करते हुए मंगलवार से गुर्जर समाज ने उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी देने के बाद स्थानीय जिला प्रशासन एवं पुलिस सतर्क हो गया है।

शहर के बस स्टैंड रेलवे स्टेशन एवं आगरा मुंबई राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर जगह-जगह पुलिस तैनात की गई है। पुलिस एवं आरएसी के जवान सुरक्षा के उपकरण लेकर पैनी नजर बनाए हुए हैं। एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत ने बताया सरकार की तरफ से आरक्षण को लेकर सार्थक तक वार्ता होने के बावजूद अगर कोई कानून का उल्लंघन करता है तो वह बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया जिले की कानून व्यवस्था की पुलिस प्रशासन की पूरी जिम्मेदारी है। राष्ट्रीय संपत्ति की सुरक्षा जिम्मेदारी के साथ रखी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कोई राष्ट्रीय संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश करता है,तो उसे सलाखों के पीछे भेजा जाएगा। पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा समाप्त होने के बाद सारी फोर्स को गुर्जर बाहुल्य क्षेत्र एवं बस स्टैंड रेलवे स्टेशन हाईवे पर तैनात किया है। खासकर गुर्जर बाहुल्य इलाकों में आरएसी एवं पुलिस बल अतिरिक्त तैनात किया गया है।

वही कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी है। जिले के सभी उपखंड मुख्यालय पर कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है. संबंधित एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, गिरदावर, पटवारी एवं सचिव को विशेष निगरानी रखने के दिशा निर्देश दिए हैं।

इधर, मांगें नहीं मानने पर कर्नल बैंसला की सोमवार को प्रदेशभर में चक्काजाम की चेतावनी का कहीं असर नहीं दिखा। इसी बीच, आंदोलन के शहीद परिवारों के लिए 5-5- लाख रुपए के चेक लेकर आए खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना ने सुरौठ थाने में करीब ढाई घंटे तक बैंसला गुट के लोगों से बात की। लेकिन, वार्ता के बाद थाने से बाहर आए गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि उनकी वार्ता विफल रही है।

