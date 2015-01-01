पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:जिले में धारा 144 लागू, 10 से ज्यादा लोग इकट्‌ठे नहीं हो सकेंगे

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर फेस मास्क पहनना एवं सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखना जरूरी

वर्तमान में कोरोना महामारी के प्रकोप को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए भारत सरकार एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है। कोरोना महामारी से आमजन के बचाव के लिए जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना कराया जाना आवश्यक है।

गृह विभाग राजस्थान सरकार के आदेशानुसार जिले में कोरोना वायरस से आमजन की सुरक्षा तथा उनके स्वास्थ्य की रक्षार्थ प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्यवाही किया जाना आवश्यक है। कलक्टर एवं मजिस्ट्रेट राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने जिले की सीमा में निषेधाज्ञा जारी कर लागू कर दी गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर 10 से अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्रित नहीं होगें सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर फेस मास्क एवं सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखना आवश्यक होगा। वैवाहिक समारोहों में 100 एवं अन्तिम संस्कार में अधिकतम 20 व्यक्ति ही कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित करते हुए अनुमत होंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह प्रतिबंध रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टेण्ड, चिकित्सा संस्थान, पोस्ट ऑफिस, बैंक, सरकारी व अन्य सार्वजनिक कार्यालयों, सभी प्रकार की अनुमत परीक्षाओं एवं जिले में नगरपरिषद व नगर पालिकाआं के वोटर लिस्ट कार्य एवं विभिन्न आदेशों द्वारा अनुमत किए गए कार्यो आदि के लिए लागू नहीं होगा।

इन अनुमत कार्यो के दौरान कोरोना गाईडलाइन की पालना करना आवश्यक होगा। स्वीमिंग पूल, सिनेमा हॉल, थियेटर्स, मल्टीप्लेक्स, मनोरंजन पार्क एवं समान स्थान बंद रहेगें। सामाजिक, राजनैतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, अकादमिक, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक कार्यक्रम तथा अन्य बड़े सामूहिक आयोजन अनुमत नहीं होगें।

जिले की समस्त दुकानों में ग्राहकों के मध्य पर्याप्त दूरी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। नो मास्क नो सर्विस जैसे की जिस किसी ग्राहक ने फेस मास्क नहीं पहन रखा होगा उसको दुकानदार द्वारा कोई सामान विक्रय नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के 65 वर्ष और उससे अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति, पुराने रोगों एवं सःरूग्णता परिस्थितियों से पीड़ित व्यक्ति, गर्भवती महिलाऐं तथा 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के बालकों को घर पर ही रहने एवं केवल आवश्यक व स्वास्थ्य उद्देश्यों के लिए ही और अपरिहार्य परिस्थितियों मे ही बाहर जाने की अनुमति होगी।

विशेष परिस्थितियों में घर से बाहर जाने पर यह अति-आवश्यक होगा कि वे समय-समय पर निर्दिष्ट सुरक्षा सावधानियों की पालना करेगें। उन्होंने बताया कि धारा 144 की अवहेलना करने वाले के खिलाफ दण्डात्मक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

