पर्व:शरद महापूर्णिमा आज, इस बार बड़ा दिखेगा चंद्रमा, कम होंगी बीमारियां

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अब 13 साल बाद 7 अक्टूबर, 2033 को बनेगा दुर्लभ संयोग, शुक्रवार और शनिवार दोनों दिन महिलाएं रख सकेंगी पूर्णिमा का व्रत

शरद महापूर्णिमा 30 अक्टूबर को मनाई जाएगी। इस साल अधिक मास के बाद शरद की पूर्णिमा आ रही है इसलिए चंद्रमा अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा अधिक बड़ा दिखाई देगा। यह आरोग्यता का सूचक है। ज्योतिष पं. राजकुमार शास्त्री का कहना है कि शरद पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होता है। इसलिए आरोग्यता और रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है।

अगर लोगों ने कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना की तो कोरोना संक्रमण में अब तेजी से कमी आएगी। ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि 7 साल बाद ऐसा संयोग बन रहा है। इससे पहले 18 अक्टूबर, 2013 में शुक्रवार को ये पर्व मनाया गया था। अब 13 साल बाद यानी 7 अक्टूबर 2033 को ये संयोग बनेगा। अश्विन की पूर्णिमा तिथि 30 अक्टूबर को शाम 5:26 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो 31 अक्टूबर को रात 8:19 बजे तक रहेगी ।

ऐसे में शरद पूर्णिमा का महोत्सव 30 को और व्रत 31 को रहेगा। इस बार अधिकमास होने से पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य से ज्यादा बड़ा होगा। इसे महापूर्णिमा भी कहा जाएगा। शुक्रवार की रात को शरद पूर्णिमा पर्व मनेगा, जबकि अगले दिन शनिवार को पूर्णिमा व्रत, पूजा, तीर्थ स्नान और दान किया जा सकता है।

ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि इस साल शरद पूर्णिमा के चंद्रमा का उदय 5 शुभ योगों में होगा। जिनके प्रभाव से अच्छी सेहत और धन लाभ होगा। सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहा है। जिसमें सभी काम सिद्ध और मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती हैं। इस बार ऐसा दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है। इसके बाद यह संयोग 2033 में बनेगा। ग्रह चाल की दृष्टि से यह जातकों के लिए लाभदायक रहेगा।

अस्थमा रोगियों को आज होगा औषधि वितरण
भरतपुर। गिर्राज आरोग्य सेवा समिति द्वारा इस बार अस्थमा रोगियों को औषधियुक्त खीर के बजाय दवा का वितरण किया जाएगा। इसे घर पर ही खीर में सेवन कर सकेंगे। अध्यक्ष नेमीचंद शर्मा ने बताया कि यह निर्णय कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखकर किया गया है। औषधीय पैकेट 29 और 30 अक्टूबर को खादी भंडार के पीछे नेहरू नगर एवं किला स्थित रसायनशाला से लिए जा सकते हैं।

आज सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, 14 नवंबर तक भी कई शुभ योग
अगले 14 नवंबर तक लगातार कई शुभ योग हैं। इनमें 30 अक्टूबर को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग है। इसके अलावा 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 11 और 14 नवंबर को भी शुभ योग हैं। इन दिनों में वाहन, मकान, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान, कपड़े, जेवर आदि की खरीदारी करना फलदायी है।

ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार इन शुभ योगों में खरीदारी करने से घर की प्रगति होती है। सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में अगर किसी तरह कार्य शुरू किया जाए तो उससे भी विशेष लाभ मिलता है। इसके साथ ही शुभ,लाभ,अमृत की चौघडिय़ा के समावेश में कार्य करने से सभी प्रकार के कार्यों में सफलता मिलती है।

