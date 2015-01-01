पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवाचार:दूरदर्शन पर अब शिक्षा दर्शन प्रसारण शुरू, 9 से 12वीं के छात्रों के लिए 2 घंटे कार्यक्रम होगा

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मोबाइल इंटरनेट की समस्या को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने फैसला लिया
  • सभी शिक्षा अधिकारियों को जारी किए आदेश

कोरोना के चलते बाधित हुई पढ़ाई को फिर से पटरी पर लाने की कवायद शुरू हो चुकी है। इस कड़ी में अब दूरदर्शन पर कक्षा 1 से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा प्रदान की जाएगी। जानकारी के अनुसार दूरदर्शन राजस्थान पर कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के लिए दो घंटे का और कक्षा पहली से 8वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए सवा घंटे का विशेष शिक्षा दर्शन कार्यक्रम शुरू होगा। राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद उदयपुर ने इस संबंध में शिक्षा से जुड़ी सभी एजेंसियों के अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

आदेशों के अनुसार वर्तमान में शैक्षणिक कार्य एवं अध्ययन प्रक्रिया बाधित है। ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों के हितार्थ व उन्हें शैक्षिक लाभ पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से राज्य सरकार विभिन्न माध्यमों द्वारा अधिकाधिक अध्ययन सामग्री विद्यार्थियों को उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए प्रयासरत है। राजस्थान शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद उदयपुर, यूनिसेफ व अन्य पार्टनर के सहयोग से दूरदर्शन पर रोजाना दोपहर 12.30 से 2.30 बजे तक कक्षा 9 से 12 के लिए तथा 3 से 4.15 बजे तक कक्षा 1 से 8 तक के सामग्री का प्रसारण शिक्षा दर्शन कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से किया जा रहा है।

स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के जरिए भी विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंचाई जा रही है अध्ययन सामग्री
स्माइल प्रोजेक्ट के व्हाट्स- एप ग्रुप के माध्यम से ई-सामग्री विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंचाई जा रही है, लेकिन दूरदराज के क्षेत्रों में इंटरनेट की सीमित उपलब्धता के कारण बच्चों को टीवी पर पढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इसके लिए प्रसार भारती शिक्षा विभाग को दूरदर्शन के माध्यम से शैक्षिक सामग्री के प्रसारण के लिए 195 मिनट का समय उपलब्ध करवाया है।

