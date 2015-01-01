पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना मास्क लगाए बैठे दुकानदारों ने चालान कटने पर पुलिस का किया विरोध, वीिडयो देखने पर भरा जुर्माना

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
बिना मास्क लगाए बैठे एक दुकानदार को शनिवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे जब ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने पकड़ा और उसका चालान काटना शुरू किया तो दुकानदार विरोध जताने लगा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस को देख दुकानदार कहने लगा कि वह मास्क लगाए ही बैठा था और उसका चालान नहीं काटा जा सकता।

दुकानदार द्वारा चालान का विरोध जताने पर मामले को दूर से देख रहे ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज यशपाल सिंह पास में पहुंचे और दुकानदार को उसका बिना मास्क वाला वीडियो दिखाया। जिसके बाद दुकानदार चुप हो गया और पुलिस ने उसका 200 रुपए का चालान काट दिया।

शनिवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे से ट्रैफिक पुलिस टीम के साथ गुलाबबाग से होते हुए पुराना डाकघर चौराहे तक करीब 150 उन दुकानदारों के चालान काटे, जो बिना मास्क पहने दुकानों में बिक्री करते हुए नजर आ रहे थे। ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज यशपाल सिंह ने दुकानदारों को मास्क लगाने के लिए पाबंद किया। बाजार में पुलिस की कार्रवाई की भनक लगते हुए दुकानदार मास्क लगाकर बैठ गए। वहीं पुलिस के जाते ही कई दुकानदारों ने मास्क को हटा लिया।

ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज यशपाल सिंह ने बताया कि एसपी केसर सिंह के निर्देशन में बिना मास्क के दुकानदारों के चालान काटे गए। कई दुकानदारों ने पुलिस के पहुंचते ही मास्क लगा लिया और चालान का विरोध जताने लगे। जिसके बाद उन्हें बिना मास्क लगाकर दुकानों में बैठने का वीडियो दिखाया गया और कार्रवाई की गई। इधर, एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत द्वारा मास्क को कड़ाई से लागू करने के निर्देश मिलने के बाद पुलिस अब सादा वर्दी में बाजारों में घूमकर ऐसे दुकानदारों को चिन्हित करके उनका वीडियो बना रही है, जो मास्क लगाने की पालना नहीं कर रहे हैं।

