बैठक:लंबित मांगों को लेकर कर्मचारी महासंघ 10 को कलेक्ट्रेट पर करेगा धरना प्रदर्शन

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कर्मचारी महासंघ 30 जनवरी को शहीद स्मारक पर करेगा सत्याग्रह

अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ (एकीकृत) के आव्हान पर प्रदेश के राज्य कर्मचारी लंबित मांगों पर सरकार का ध्यान आकर्षित करने के लिए 30 जनवरी को शहीद स्मारक धौलपुर पर मौन रखकर सत्याग्रह आंदोलन की शुरुआत करेंगे तथा 10 फरवरी को जिला कलेट्रेट पर धरना - प्रदर्शन करेंगे। यह घोषणा महासंघ (एकीकृत) के प्रदेश के आह्वान पर जिला अध्यक्ष चन्द्रभान चौधरी ने जिला महासमिति की आज की बैठक में की। जिला महा समिति की बैठक पंचायत समिति धौलपुर में जिला मुख्य महामंत्री योगेश पाण्डे की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई।

जिसमें जिले के पदाधिकारियों के अलावा जिला अध्यक्षों एवं संबद्ध संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया। बैठक में कर्मचारी नेताओं ने सरकार की कर्मचारी विरोधी नीति की कड़ी आलोचना की और सरकार पर कर्मचारियों की न्यायोचित मांगों की अनदेखी का आरोप लगाया। इस दौरान पदाधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए जिला अध्यक्ष चन्द्रभान चौधरी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांगों की जान बूझकर अनदेखी कर रही है।

जिसे किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।चौधरी ने कहा कि 30 जनवरी को शहीद दिवस पर राज्य कर्मचारी धौलपुर में शहीद स्मारक पर मौन धारण कर सत्याग्रह आंदोलन की शुरुआत करेंगे और उसके बाद 10 फरवरी को जिला कलेक्ट्रेट कर्मचारी धरना प्रदर्शन कर कलेक्टर के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन प्रस्तुत करेंगे। इसके बाद भी यदि सरकार ने कर्मचारियों की मांगों की अनदेखी की तो प्रदेश नेतृत्व के अनुसार आंदोलन के अगले चरण की घोषणा की जाएगी। एकीकृत महासंघ सैंपऊ अध्यक्ष व वरिष्ठ कर्मचारी नेता अशोक कुलश्रेष्ठ प्रमुख मांगों में में बताया कि- सामंत कमेटी की रिपोर्ट को प्रकाशित करना।

वित्त विभाग के 30 अक्टूबर 2017 के वेतन कटौती के आदेश को निरस्त करना। ग्रेड पे 2400 व 2800 के लिए बनाए गए पे - लेबल को समाप्त कर केंद्र के अनुरूप पे-मैट्रिक्स निर्धारित करना। चयनित वेतनमान का परिलाभ 9,18 व 27 वर्ष के स्थान पर 8,16, 24 और 32 वर्ष की सेवा अवधि पूर्ण करने पर पदोन्नति पद के समान देना। वर्ष 2004 के बाद नियुक्त राज्य कर्मचारियों के लिए नई पेंशन योजना के स्थान पर पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करना।

जिला महा समिति की बैठक में जिन कर्मचारी नेताओं ने संबोधित किया उनमें जिला अध्यक्ष चन्द्रभान चौधरी, मुख्य महामंत्री योगेश पाण्डे,जिला संयोजक अजय पूनिया,वरिस्ठ उपाध्यक्ष घनश्याम शर्मा,शिक्षक संघ एकीकृत से चौलसिंह जाट, राकेश प्रजापति, रणधीर जाट, वरिस्ठ अध्यापक संघ से औतार सिंह लहरी, नरेगा यूनियन से कामरान चौधरी, योगेंद्र अवस्थी, एकीकृत मेडिकल यूनियन से शशिपाल चौधरी, वी टी एस ए से होमेश्वर कुशवाह, उपाध्यक्ष गंगाराम गुर्जर, मनोज पोसवाल, डाक विभाग से रोहित कुमार, संस्कृत शिक्षा से अभिषेक त्यागी,रेसला जिला अध्यक्ष रतनसिंह लोधा आदि शामिल रहे।

