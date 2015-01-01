पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण:टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में कोरोना से निपटने के उपायों पर की चर्चा, कोरोना चरम पर, सावधान रहें: शक्तिसिंह

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण धौलपुर द्वारा कोविड-19 के विरूद्ध अभियान के तहत जिला मुख्यालय पर टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया। उक्त टास्क फोर्स के सदस्यों के साथ सचिव जिला जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण शक्ति सिंह ने मीटिंग का आयोजन किया गया। मीटिंग में सिंह ने बताया गया कि वर्तमान में कोविड महामारी चरम पर है तथा लोगों के दैनिक जीवन को प्रभावित कर रही है।

आमजन के सामने विभिन्न प्रकार की समस्याएं आ रही हैं। जैसे कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने या स्वयं के कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर क्या करना चाहिए, क्या नहीं करना चाहिए, कहां जाना चाहिए, क्या उपचार लेना चाहिए, कैसे स्वयं को घर पर आईसोलेट करना चाहिए।

इस प्रकार की अनेक जानकारियों का अभाव है। इसके चलते लोग मानसिक रूप से परेशान हैं। इस संबंध में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा जिले में कोविड-19 से बचाव एवं जागरूकता के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण से आमजन को जागरूक किये जाने एवं सहायता हेतु प्राधिकरण द्वारा कार्यालय में स्थापित फ्रन्ट ऑफिस पर हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना की गई है, जिसका हैल्प लाईन नम्बर 80306002115 है।

कोविड-19 के संबंध में किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग धौलपुर द्वारा कन्ट्रोल रूम की स्थापना की गई है, जिसका नंबर 7691837290 है। इसके अलावा राज्य हेल्पलाईन नंबर 181 पर भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है। मीटिंग में सदस्यों द्वारा कोविड-19 के संबंध में विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा कर विचार विमर्श किया गया। मीटिंग में लॉयन्स क्लब की ओर से डॉ. प्रखर मंगल, पैनल अधिवक्ता मुकेश सिकरवार उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें