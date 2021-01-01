पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:तहसीलदार ने तहसीलकर्मी को पंजीयन कार्य से हटाया

बसेडी6 घंटे पहले
  • पटवारी ने 4 माह पहले बबलू पर विवाद कर जातिगत अशांति फैलाने का लगाया था आरोप , बसेडी अभिभाषक संघ ने भी की थी शिकायत
  • 28 साल पहले तहसीलकर्मी के परिजन ने 12 हजार में बेचा था क्रबिस्तान, तब न्यायालय ने किया था खारिज

तिमासिया पंचायत के बाडी रोड पर कोली अड्डा स्थित कब्रिस्तान की जमीन को तहसीलकर्मी के परिजन ने 28 साल पहले महज 12 हजार में बेच दिया था। जिसकी रजिस्ट्री भी करा दी गई थी, लेकिन मामला न्यायालय में चला गया। इसके बाद न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने एक माह में ही फैसला सुनाते हुए बेचान पत्र खारिज कर दिया। वही अभिभाषक संघ की शिकायत को गंभीरता से लेते हुए बसेडी तहसीलदार ने प्राइवेटकर्मी को पंजीयन कार्य से मुक्त करने के आदेश जारी किए है। बसेडी तहसीलदार अमित शर्मा ने अभिभाषक संघ बसेडी की शिकायत पर सोमवार को बसेडी तहसील में पंजीयन कार्य में लगे प्राइवेटकर्मी बबलू को हटाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। वही भविष्य में पंजीयन कार्य में प्राइवेटकर्मी को नहीं लगाने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं।

बता दें कि जनवरी 1992 में विवादित क्रबिस्तान की भूमि को तहसीलकर्मी बबलू के परिजन मुन्ना पुत्र नेनुका ने बसेडी के लोगों को बेच दिया था। जिसकी तहसील में रजिस्ट्री भी करा दी गई थी। वहीं रजिस्ट्री में जमीन की कीमत महज 12 हजार व खसरा नम्बर 1258 दर्शाया गया था।

मामला न्यायालय पहुंचा तथा फरवरी 1992 में न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद रजिस्ट्री को खारिज करने के आदेश जारी किए। उस वक्त जमीन का मालिक मुन्ना था, लेकिन सांठगांठ कर तहसीलकर्मी बबलू ने विवादित जमीन का खसरा नम्बर के साथ साथ मालिकाना हक बदल दिया।

दोनो पक्षों में विवाद के बाद एसडीएम कोर्ट में सहमति बनी ओर तहसीलकर्मी ने फैसले को आनलाइन नहीं कर दानपत्र लेकर जमीन अपने नाम करवा ली। तहसीलकर्मी ने भूमाफिया से मिलकर इस जमीन को एक करोड़ में बेच दिया तथा तहसीलदार से मिलकर रजिस्ट्री भी करा दी। जबकि एसडीएम ने इस कब्रिस्तान की जगह पर कब्रों की पूजा करने के लिए एवं क़ब्रो में गंदा पानी न भरने के लिए इसकी बाउंड्री निर्माण के लिए पूर्व में फैसला सुनाया था।

हल्का पटवारी व तहसीलदार की रिपोर्ट अलग-अलग, तहकीकात में जुटी पुलिस
तहसीलकर्मी बबलू ने क्रबिस्तान की जमीन की ब्राउड्रीवांल व समतलीकरण कराने का दावा किया तो तहसीलदार बसेडी ने हल्का पटवारी से रिपोर्ट मांगी। हल्का पटवारी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में विवादित भूमि की ब्राउड्रीवांल व समतलीकरण ग्राम पंचायत तिमासिया द्वारा करना बताया।

वहीं तहसीलकर्मी बबलू पर विवाद व जातिगत अशांति फैलने का आरोप लगाया। लेकिन 6 जनवरी को तहसीलदार ने हल्का पटवारी की रिपोर्ट को नजरंदाज करते हुए तहसीलकर्मी द्वारा क्रबिस्तान की भूमि की 5-5 फीट ऊंचाई तक ब्राउड्रीवांल व समतलीकरण करने का हवाला देते हुए तहसीलकर्मी का कब्जा दिखा दिया। पुलिस अब दोनो रिपोर्ट की तहकीकात करने में लगी है।

