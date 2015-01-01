पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण:दीपावली पर पटाखों पर तो प्रशासन ने लगाई रोक, लेकिन रीको औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की इकाइयों से निकल रहा धुआं हमारे वातावरण में घोल रहा धीमा जहर

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
धौलपुर. रीको औद्योगिक इकाई से निकलता धुआं।
  • रीको क्षेत्र के आस-पास बसी कॉलोनियों के साथ कई गांव भी चपेट में, धुएं के कारण छतों पर सूखते कपड़े भी हो जाते हैं काले
  • कोरोना काल में ये लापरवाही कहीं पड़ न जाए भारी

कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए सरकार की ओर से दीपावली पर पटाखों पर प्रदेश भर में रोक लगा दी थी कि पटाखों से निकलने वाला धुंआ कोरोना संक्रमितों के लिए और अधिक परेशानी बढ़ा सकता है। ऐसे में शहर में रीको औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में संचालित होने वाली कई इकाइयों से रोजाना जहरीला धुंआ निकल रहा है जिससे औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के आस पास बनी कॉलोनियों के अलावा चार से पांच गांव भी प्रदूषण की चपेट में आ रहे हैं।

लेकिन इस ओर प्रशासन की ओर से कोई ध्यान नही दिया जा रहा है। आलम यह है कि रीको औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लगी इकाइयों से निकलने वाले जहरीले धुएं के कारण कॉलोनियों में रहने वाले लोग एवं घर की महिलाएं धूप लेना तो दूर कपड़े भी छतों पर नही डाल सकती है।

आवासीय कोलोनी, लीला बिहार कालोनी के लोगों ने बताया कि प्रदूषण के कारण मकानों की छतों पर काली परत जम जाती है। इकाइयों से निकलने वाले जहरीले धुंआ के कारण लोगों को सांस लेने में भी काफी परेशानी होती है। कॉलोनी निवासी सुरेंद्र गुर्जर,अमीरी सिंह शर्मा, अशोक शर्मा, अरविंद सिंह, कमल सिंह आदि ने बताया कि इकाई संचालकों की ओर से धुआं को फिल्टर नहीं किया जाता है और चिमनियां भी कम ऊंचाई पर है ऐसे में धुंआ का असर कालोनियों में रहता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कई बार तो इकाई से धुंआ निकलते समय आसमान में काली परत छा जाती है और जिसके कारण आंखों में जलन महसूस होती है। ऐसे में कोरोना काल के दौरान इकाइयों से निकलने वाला जहरीला धुंआ लोगों के लिए और खतरनाक बना हुआ है। जिसकी कई बार रीको के अधिकारियों के साथ ही प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को शिकायत भी की जा चुकी है लेकिन अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई प्रभावी कार्रवाई नही की है।
कई बार शिकायत के बाद भी प्रशासन बेखबर, नहीं की कोई कार्रवाई

कॉलोनी के लोगों ने बताया कि इकाइयों से फैलने वाले प्रदूषण को लेकर कई बार लोगों ने प्रदर्शन भी किए तथा जिला प्रशासन को भी अवगत कराया जा चुका है लेकिन जिला प्रशासन की ओर से इन इकाइयों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नही की गई है जिससे इकाई संचालक लोगों के जिंदगी के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। कॉलोनी के लोगों का कहना है कि इस संबंध में अब कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो बड़ा आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड कार्यालय नहीं होने से इकाई संचालक कर रहे मनमानी

कॉलाेनी के लोगों ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड का कोई कार्यालय नही है ऐसे में इकाई संचालक अपनी मनमानी कर रह है और नियमों की भी कोई परवाह नही कर रहे। कॉलोनी के लोगों ने बताया कि प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड का कार्यालय भरतपुर में है ऐसे में वहां से कभी कभी अधिकारी आते है, जिसकी सूचना पहले से ही इकाई संचालकों को मिल जाती है जिससे उस दिन इकाई संचालक इकाइयों को बंद रखते है या फिर अधिकारियों से सांठगांठ कर लेते है जिससे उनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई भी नही होती है।

^रीको औद्योगिक इकाइयों से होने वाले प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया जाएगा, नियमानुसार चिमनी लगाकर इकाइयों का संचालन कराया जाएगा।
राकेश कुमार जायसवाल, कलेक्टर, धौलपुर

