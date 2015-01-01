पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वादा खिलाफी:धूलपुर से धौलपुर बनाने के वादे पर बना था बोर्ड, न सीवरेज कनेक्टिविटी हुई और न ही सफाई सुधरी

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कचरा संग्रहणः उपसभापति अपने घर के पास का कचरा नहीं उठवा सके
  • विकास की गंगा बहाने के दावे करने वाले पार्षद अब कह रहे इस बोर्ड में उनकी चली ही नहीं
  • विवादों में बीते 5 साल, अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के लिए हुईं कई बैठकें, भ्रष्टाचार के मामले भी खुले

अगले माह 11 दिसंबर को हो रहे निकाय चुनाव में वोट के लिए प्रत्याशी एक बार फिर मतदाताओं की चौखट चूम रहे हैं। वायदे कर रहे हैं और कसमें खा रहे हैं। लेकिन, मौजूदा बोर्ड के पार्षदों से शहर की 90 फीसदी लोग खुश नहीं हैं। क्योंकि ये पार्षद भी धूलपुर से धौलपुर बनाने, सफाई, नाली, सड़क, पार्क और सीवरेज लाइन जैसे वादों पर ही जीतकर आए थे।

हकीकत यह है कि 5 साल विवादों में ही बीत गए। शहर के लोगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद के इस बोर्ड ने अपने कार्यकाल में ऐसा कोई काम नहीं किया जिसे उपलब्धि के तौर पर माना जा सके। लगभग सभी वार्डों में 90 फीसदी लोग अभी भी गंदगी, कचरे के ढेर और सड़कों की समस्या से परेशान हैं। दैनिक भास्कर संवाददाता ने 3 दिन तक सभी वार्डों में जाकर स्थानीय लोगों की राय जानी।

अधिकांश लोगों का कहना है कि गलियों में डली सीवरेज लाइन को अभी तक भी मैन लाइन से नहीं जोड़ा जा सका है। गंदे पानी की निकासी की कोई व्यवस्था न होने से वह खाली प्लॉटों में ही भरा रहता है। जब इस बारे में पार्षदों से बात की गई तो किसी ने इस बोर्ड में उनकी नहीं चलने का बहाना बनाया तो कोई बोला कि उन्हें अपने वार्ड के लिए बजट ही नहीं मिला।

जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर और गंदगी की समस्या ज्यों की त्यों बनी हुई है। हालत यह है कि नगर परिषद के उप सभापति खुद अपने घर के पास का कचरा तक नहीं उठवा सके। कुछ दिन तक तो स्थानीय लोगों ने उनसे इसके लिए शिकायतें कीं। लेकिन, जब देखा कि कुछ नहीं हो पा रहा है तो उन्होंने भी कहना बंद कर दिया।
सीवरेज; गलियों की लाइन मेन लाइन से नहीं जुड़ सकी
शहर की गलियों में सीवरेज लाइन डाली जा चुकी है। लेकिन, आज भी 70 प्रतिशत गलियां ऐसी हैं जिनकी सीवरेज को मेन लाइन से नहीं जोड़ा जा सका है। इससे इन कॉलोनियों के लोगों को सीवरेज का फायदा ही नहीं मिल पा रहा है। घरों का पानी सीवरेज में जाने के बजाय बाहर सड़क पर आ रहा है अथवा खाली प्लॉट और अन्य स्थानों पर जमा हो रहा है। इस गंदे पानी की वजह से मक्खी, मच्छर पनप रहे हैं।

भ्रष्टाचार; नगर परिषद के कार्यकाल में एक के बाद एक कई घोटाले आए सामने
नगर परिषद बोर्ड के इस कार्यकाल में भ्रष्टाचार के कई मामले सामने आए। लेकिन कार्रवाई के नाम पर सभी लोग चुप रहे। जो घोटाले सामने आए, उनमें जगन चौराहे पर बिना स्वीकृति बहुमंजिला इमारत का निर्माण, अग्निशमन में डीजल घोटाला, गौरव पथ पर बोगनवेलिया पौधरोपण के नाम पर घोटाला, रेहडिय़ों से तहबाजारी घोटाला, सीवरेज कनेक्शन, अतिक्रमण पर कार्रवाई नहीं, डब्ल्यूबीएम एवं करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए का मिट्टी घोटाला, चंबल सफारी घोटाला, एलईडी लाइट घोटाला, नाला और वार्डों की सफाई में अनियमितताएं, पट्टा घोटाला आदि हैं। इनमें अधिकांश पार्षदों ने चुप्पी साध ली।

सीधी बात कमल कंषाना, सभापति नगर परिषद, धौलपुर

धौलपुर शहर में करीब 300 करोड़ रुपए के काम हुए, नाराजगी वाली कोई बात नहीं

सवाल: आपका कार्यकाल पूरा हो लिया है। लोगों को बताने के लिए क्या उपलब्धि हैं। जवाब : शहर में 300 करोड़ के काम हुए हैं। 10 हजार एलईडी और 25 हाईमास्क लाइटें लगी हुई हैं। जबकि 2015 में सिर्फ 3 लाइटें ही लगी थी। 80 फीसदी गलियों में सीसी सड़कें बनी हैं। पार्कों में ओपन जिम भी लगाई गई हैं। करीब डेढ़ दर्जन पार्कों को भी संवारा गया है। सवाल: 70 प्रतिशत वार्डों में गंदगी से लोग परेशान हैं। गलियों की सीवरेज को मेन लाइन से क्यों नहीं जोड़ा गया। जवाब: रूडिफिको ने काम अधूरा छोड़ दिया था। पहले किन्हीं कारणों से कनेक्टिविटी नहीं हो पाई थी। अब हमने इस काम को फिर से शुरू करवाया है। सवाल: फिर लोग असंतुष्ट क्यों हैं। पार्षदों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद में उनकी सुनवाई नहीं हुई। जवाब: हर वार्ड में पार्षदों की सहमति से ही दो करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के काम हुए है। विपक्ष के कुछ पार्षद ही नाराजगी जताते रहे हैं। सवाल: नगर परिषद में कई घोटाले सामने आए हैं, आपने क्या कार्रवाई की। जवाब : सभी घोटालों की अपने स्तर पर जांच करवाई। लेकिन, नगर परिषद की ओर से कोई घोटाला हुआ, यह साबित नहीं हो सका। घोटाले होते तो साढ़े 3 साल भाजपा सरकार रही, हमारे खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो जाती।

गुटबाजी...सभापति को हटाने की चली कवायद
नगर परिषद का मौजूदा बोर्ड शुरू से ही विवादों में रहा। निजी स्वार्थों में बंटे पार्षदों के तीन गुट बन गए। यह गुटबाजी इस कदर बढ़ी कि पूरे 5 साल सभापति को हटाने की मुहिम चलती रही। कई बैठकें तो केवल इसलिए हुईं कि सभापति के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव कैसे लाया जाए। नगर परिषद के बाहर रैली, धरना प्रदर्शन भी किए गए। बोर्ड बैठक में पार्षद प्रतिनिधि को पीटा तक गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें