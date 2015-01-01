पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बरैठा चैक पोस्ट के पास की घटना:गाय को बचाने के प्रयास में कार पलटी, 3 घायल

धौलपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या तीन पर इन दिनों आवारा पशुओं का जमावड़ा वाहन चालकों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है। मंगलवार अलसुबह धौलपुर से आगरा जा रही टवेरा कार के सामने अचानक गाय आ गई जिसे बचाने के लिए कार चालक ने ब्रेक लिए जिससे कार का टायर फट जाने से कार अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी खाकर हाइवे किनारे खाई में जा गिरी। तभी पीछे से अपनी कार से परिवार के साथ जा रहे परिवहन निरीक्षक विजय कुमार मीणा ने कार को पलटते हुए देख अपनी कार रोकी और पास से ही परिवहन चैक पोस्ट से कर्मचारियों को बुलाया तथा कार में सवार लोगों को बाहर निकाला गया।

मीणा ने बरैठा चौकी प्रभारी अजय सिंह को घटना की जानकारी दी जिस पर मौके पर पहुंचे चौकी प्रभारी ने कार में सवार घायल तीनों लोगों को एंबुलेंस से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मनियां पहुंचाया जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें भेज दिया गया। चौकी प्रभारी अजय सिंह ने बताया कि कार में सवार करीब 8 लोग झांसी में किसी भागवत कथा में रास लीला का कार्यक्रम करने के बाद दिल्ली जा रहे थे। देर रात को कार के सामने गाय आ जाने से कार चालक ने अचानक ब्रेक लगाई जिससे कार का टायर फट गया और कार अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा खाकर खाई में जा गिरी।

उन्‍होंने बताया कि हादसा बड़ा था लेकिन गनीमत रही कि कार में सवार मात्र तीन लोगों को ही हल्की चोटें आई जिन्हें सीएचसी मनियां उपचार के लिए पहुंचाया गया जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें भेज दिया गया। पुलिस ने क्रेन की सहायता से कार को खाई से बाहर निकलवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें