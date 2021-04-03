पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:बीच सड़क पर ट्रक लगा चालक ने किया हंगामा

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रैफिककर्मी चाबी और पर्स उठा ले गए
  • नो पार्किंग में चालान किया तो भड़का ड्राइवर- एएसपी

आगरा-ग्वालियर हाईवे पर गुरुवार दोपहर को एक ट्रक ड्राइवर ने बीच सड़क पर ट्रक को खड़ा कर दिया और हंगामा करने लगा। ट्रक ड्राइवर का आरोप था कि वह सड़क किनारे ट्रक खड़ाकर कर पास के ही मेडिकल स्टोर से दवाई लेने के लिए गया था। इतने में ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मियों ने ट्रक के अंदर घुसकर ट्रक की चाबी निकाल ली और उसका पर्स भी उठाकर ले गए।

ट्रक ड्राइवर द्वारा बीच हाईवे पर वाहन को खड़ा कर हंगामा करने के बाद हाईवे पर वाहनों की कतार लगनी शुरू हो गई। वहीं बड़ी संख्या में लोग भी हंगामे को देखने लगे। हाईवे पर जाम लगता देख ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज यशपाल सिंह सहित पुलिस पहुंची और ट्रक ड्राइवर को शांत करवाकर ट्रक को किनारे करवाया।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने ट्रक ड्राइवर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर धारा 151 में कार्रवाई की। मामले को लेकर एएसपी वचन सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रक ड्राइवर ने नो पार्किंग में वाहन खड़ा किया था, जिसको लेकर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने उसका चालान कर दिया। चालान होते ही ड्राइवर ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया और पुलिस कर्मियों पर झूठे आरोप लगाने लगा। जिसको लेकर उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की गई।

