फॉलोअप:डकैतों की डायरी में लिखे थे शरण देने वालों के नाम, पुलिस पहुंची तो सब भागे

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • केशव गैंग की तलाश में पुलिस की 13 टीमों ने दी दबिश

डकैत केशव व उसके साथियों की तलाश में पुलिस की करीब 13 टीमों ने गुरुवार को भी जंगलों के साथ-साथ चंबल नदी से सटे गांवों में सर्चिंग अभियान चलाया, लेकिन डकैत केशव व उसकी गैंग का कोई बदमाश हाथ नहीं लगा। इनमें से कई बदमाश तो एमपी में भाग गए वहीं कई जंगलों में भूमिगत हो गए हैं।

डकैत केशव गैंग से मुठभेड़ के बाद मिली डायरी की स्क्रीनिंग करने के बाद एसपी केसर सिंह ने डकैतों को शरण देने वाले संदिग्धों के घरों में दबिश दी, लेकिन कोई भी घर में नहीं मिला। उनके घर में पुलिस को केवल महिलाएं-बच्चे और मवेशी ही मिले।

पुलिस टीम ने बसेड़ी क्षेत्र के नादनपुर, गढ़ी बाजना, मासलपुर और सरमथुरा क्षेत्र के साथ सेवर से लेकर बसईडांग, मोती कोटरा, तपऊशाहपुर, जज्जेबाई, पीरोकछार, करुआपुरा और मोतावली गांव में डकैतों को शरण देने वाले संदिग्धों को पकड़ने पहुंची तो वे लोग भी गांव खाली कर जा चुके थे।

डकैतों को शरण देने वाले घरों में महिलाएं, बच्चों और पशुओं को छोड़ फरार हो गए हैं। एसपी ने बताया कि डकैत केशव और उसके साथियों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीमें लगातार जंगलों और बीहड़ों में सर्चिंग कर रहीं हैं। जंगलों में पुलिस को डकैत की गैंग के कई सदस्यों की जानकारी मिली, लेकिन जब तक पुलिस पहुंची, तब तक डकैत अपना स्थान बदल चुके थे।

