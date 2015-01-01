पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बदमाश जिस गाड़ी को लूटना चाहते थे वह पुलिस की निकली, एक पकड़ा

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार रात को करीब आधा दर्जन से अधिक हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने पुलिस की ही गाड़ी को लूटने का प्रयास कर दिया
  • बसेड़ी के जारगा पेट्रोल पंप के पास की घटना, कट्‌टा और दो कारतूस बरामद, 6 बदमाश फरार

हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने गुरुवार रात को एक बोलेरो को लूटने की योजना बनाई, लेकिन उन्हें शायद यह नहीं पता था कि वे जिस बोलेरो को लूटने के लिए आगे बढ़ रहे हैं, वह पुलिस कर्मियों की है। गुरुवार रात को करीब आधा दर्जन से अधिक हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने पुलिस की ही गाड़ी को लूटने का प्रयास कर दिया।

बसेड़ी के जारगा पेट्रोल पंप के पास बदमाशों द्वारा हथियार दिखाकर एक बोलेरो गाड़ी को रुकवाया तो उसमें सवार सादा वर्दी में पुलिस कर्मियों ने साहस का परिचय देते हुए बदमाशों पर ही टूट पड़े। पुलिस ने मौके से एक बदमाश देवेंद्र उर्फ देव गुर्जर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, वहीं अन्य बदमाश भागने में कामयाब हो गए।

पुलिस ने पकड़े गए बदमाश के पास से एक कट्टा और दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। पूछताछ में पकड़े गए बदमाश ने जिले में आधा दर्जन से अधिक वारदात करना स्वीकार किया है। एसपी केसर सिंह ने बताया कि बसेड़ी थाना पुलिस गुरुवार रात को गश्त कर रही थी।

जारगा पेट्रोल पंप के पास हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी को रुकवाया और हथियार दिखाकर उन्हें लूटने का प्रयास करने लगे। जिसके बाद पुलिस कर्मियों ने साहस का परिचय देते हुए एक बदमाश देवेंद्र उर्फ देव गुर्जर को पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल कर ली। एसपी ने बताया कि पकड़े गए बदमाश से अन्य साथियों के बारे में पूछताछ शुरू कर दी गई है।
बदमाश ने हत्या, लूट सहित 6 वारदातें स्वीकारी
एसपी केसर सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए बदमाश देवेंद्र उर्फ देव गुर्जर ने जिले में हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, लूट सहित करीब आधा दर्जन से अधिक वारदात को करना स्वीकार किया है। बदमाश के अन्य साथियों को पकड़ने के लिए टीम गठित कर दी गई है, जो लगातार दबिश देकर बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास कर रही है। एसपी केसर सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए बदमाश के साथियों को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

