1857 के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम की धाैलपुर तक फैली थी आग:तब क्रातिकारियाें के साथ हाे लिए थे देवहंस, विद्राेह की मिली सजा, भयंकर यातनाओं के बाद दी गई फांसी

धौलपुर. डांग क्षेत्र में देवहंस किला जाे रखरखाव के अभाव में धाराशाही हाेने के कगार पर पहुंच चुका है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर से 30 किमी दूर कुदिन्ना गांव के पास है सूबा का किला

राजस्थान के इतिहास की पहचान किले और महलों से है। दुश्मनों से अपनी रक्षा व शक्ति का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए राजा, महाराजा और सरदारों ने इन किलों का निर्माण कराया था। अब हम बात करें धौलपुर जिला की, जाे बीहड़ और बागियों के साथ-साथ अपने गौरवशाली अतीत के लिए जाना जाता है। भले ही ये जिला सामान्य सा लगता है लेकिन यहां का इतिहास भी काफी पुराना है।मगर आवश्यक रखरखाव के अभाव में ऐतिहासिक धरोहरें इतिहास के पन्नों में सिमटती जा रहीं हैं। ऐसा ही एक किला है सूबा का किला।

बहुत ही कम लोगों को पता होगा कि धौलपुर शहर से 30 किलोमीटर दूर कुदिन्ना गांव के पास जंगलों में स्थित है सूबा का किला जो स्वतंत्रता संग्राम का गवाह रहा है। प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौरान धौलपुर रियासत में भी विद्रोह की आग भड़की थी और उस विद्रोह का नेतृत्व किया था इसी किले का निर्माण करवाने वाले देवहंस ने।

इतिहास के जानकार मुकेश सूतैल के अनुसार कुदिन्ना के डांग क्षेत्र में खेलकूद कर बड़े हुए लंबे- चौड़े कद के देवहंस की पहलवानी व वीरता की धाक धौलपुर रियासत के साथ-साथ आस पास की रियासतों में फैलने लगी तो रियासत के राजा राणा भगवंत सिंह ने उन्हें अपने पास बुलाया व उनसे प्रभावित होकर अपनी फौज में भर्ती करा दिया। कुछ ही दिनों में अपनी योग्यता के बल पर उन्हें फौज का सर्वोच्च सेनापति बना दिया गया।

1857 के प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के समय जब विद्रोह की आग मेरठ से दिल्ली, दादरी, बुलन्दशहर, आगरा, सहारनपुर तक फैल गई तो धौलपुर भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा। जब क्रांतिकारी दक्षिण से होते हुए दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे थे तो राजा भगवंत सिंह ने सूबा देवहंस को उन क्रांतिकारियों को रोकने के लिए कहा गया लेकिन स्वतंत्रता का ज्वार उनमें भी हिलोरें मार रहा था और वे भी क्रांतिकारियों के साथ हो गए। अपनी सेना के साथ देवहंस आगरा की ओर बढ़ गए। देवहंस ने आगरा जिले की खेरागढ़ व इरादतनगर सहित कई तहसीलों व थानों पर अधिकार करके इस क्षेत्र में अंग्रेजी राज को समाप्त कर दिया था।

अंग्रेज केवल किले तक सीमित रह गए जबकि पूरे आगरा पर क्रांतिकारियों का कब्जा हो गया। गुस्साए अंग्रेजों ने इसके बाद क्रांतिकारियों का दमन करना शुरू कर दिया। अंग्रेज सरकार ने देवहंस को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया तथा बनारस की जेल में उन्हें भयंकर यातनाएं दी गईं। कुछ समय बाद देवहंस को भी फांसी दे दी गई। आज भी देवहंस की वीरता की कहानियां चाहे वह क्रांति की हों, झिरी-सरमथुरा फतह की हों डांग क्षेत्र में लोकगीतों के माध्यम से सुनी जा सकती हैं।

सूबा का किला नाम से जाने जाना वाला देवहंस गढ़ सामरिक दृष्टि से महत्वपूर्ण था। देखने से पता चलता है कि धौलपुर के लाल पत्थर से बना छोटा सा गढ़ भव्य एवं सुंदर रहा होगा। हिन्दू किलों की तरह सुदूर जंगलों में सूबा देवहंस द्वारा बनवाए गए इस गढ़ की चारदीवारी सामरिक दृष्टि से बनवाई गई थी। एक ओर बांध जो पानी की आपूर्ति करता था वहीं दूसरी ओर जंगल जहां आवागमन का साधन भी नहीं है, गढ़ की सुरक्षा करता था।

गढ़ के मुख्यद्वार पर सूबा देवहंस द्वारा झिरी-सरमथुरा के किले से जीतकर लाए गए किवाड़ लगे हुए हैं वहीं द्वारपालों के लिए कक्ष भी हैं। द्वार के ऊपर दरबार हॉल रहा होगा। काफी ऊंचाई पर होने के बावजूद किले में बावड़ी है जिसमें अब भी पानी भरा हुआ है। रहवास के लिए हवेलियां बनी हुई हैं। हवेली के अन्दर अनाज के लिए पत्थर की कोठी बनी हुई है। किले के चारों ओर गुम्बज हैं जो अब धराशायी हो रहे हैं।

डांग क्षेत्र में स्थित देवहंस गढ़ किले में तत्कालीन कलेक्टर नेहा गिरि पहुंची थीं। उसके बाद से अब तक काेई भी अधिकारी ने किला की सुध नहीं ली। उस समय नेहा गिरि किले तक पहुंची। कहा था कि ऐसे स्थान पर मन को शांति मिलती है। वाहनो द्वारा कोई भी ध्वनि प्रदूषण नहीं, दूर-दूर तक किसी प्रकार का कोई उपद्रव नहीं, सिर्फ शुद्ध वायु एवं हरा-भरा वातावरण दिल को एक अलग ही सुकून देता है।

उन्होंने गढ़ की चारदीवारी, गुंबज, बावड़ी, बांध, प्रवेश द्वार, किले में ऊपर जाने वाले रास्ते तथा तालाब का अवलोकन करते हुए उप वन संरक्षक करन सिंह को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि जिले का ऐसा स्थान पर्यटन की दृष्टि से एक महत्वपूर्ण स्थान है। इसके जीर्णोद्धार एवं गढ़ में आने वाले रास्ते के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार कर भिजवाएं। जिससे यहां पर्यटकों का आवागमन हो सके, मगर सब धरा रह गया और किला आज भी रखरखाव के इंतजार में खड़ा हाेकर थकते थकते हुए ढह रहा है।

