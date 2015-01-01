पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्लभ सुरखाब पक्षी:तीर्थराज मचकुंड पर हर साल आता है दुर्लभ पक्षी सुरखाब का यह जोड़ा, दीपावली पर इसे देखना माना जाता है शुभ

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खुले पंखों के साथ लंबाई 43 से 53 इंच तक होती है
  • इतिहासकारों के मुताबिक रियासतकाल में भी दशहरा और दीपावली पर इन्हें देखने धौलपुर के राजा मचकुंड आते थे

दीवाली से दुर्लभ सुरखाब पक्षी का एक जोड़ा हर साल दीपावली पर मचकुंड पहुंचता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि दीपावली पर इस सुरखाब पक्षी को देखना शुभ होता है। आईयूसीएन द्वारा इसे संरक्षण योग्य श्रेणी में रखा गया है। यह पक्षी यहां अप्रैल-मई तक प्रवास करता है। इसके बाद ये यहां से चला जाता है। इसके शिकार पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध है।

इस पक्षी के मचकुंड आने के पीछे की कहानी रियासत काल से जुडी मानी जाती है। इतिहास की जानकारी रखने वाले गाेविंद गुरु कहते हैं कि रियासत काल से सुरखाब का एक जाेडा अक्टूबर-नवंबर माह यानि कि दिवाली से पहले मचकुंड जरूर आता है।

वे बताते हैं कि राजा-महाराजा और नबावाें के मुकुट में सुरखाब का पंख लगाया जाता था। धार्मिक मान्यता है कि इसकाे लगाने से व्यक्ति काे स्वर्ण और लक्ष्मी की प्राप्ति हाेती है। सराेवर में इस पक्षी काे देखने के लिए लाेग मचकुंड पहुंचते हैं। सुरखाब को दिवाली पर देखने के लिए धाैलपुर के राजा दशहरा या दीपावली पर मचकुंड पहुंचते थे।
सर्दियों के प्रवास पर मध्य एशिया से पहुंंचता है भारत
रूडी शेल्डक यानि सुरखाब भारत में इसे ब्राह्मणी बतख के नाम से पहचाना जाता है। यह उत्तरी पश्चिमी अफ्रीका, इथियोपिया, दक्षिण-पूर्वी यूरोप, मध्य एशिया के साथ चीन और नेपाल के ठंडे क्षेत्रों में निवास करता है। मार्च अप्रैल के महीने में यह मध्य एशिया में प्रजनन करने पहुंंचता है। पक्षी विशेषज्ञ राजीव ताेमर ने बताया कि धाैलपु में ये खलती काॅलेज के पास, चंबल, हुसैन सागर, तालाबशाही, मचकुंड में भी प्रवास पर पहुंंचती हैंं।

अक्सर जोड़े में ही दिखाई देता है सुरखाब
पक्षी विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार सुरखाब बेहद शर्मिला पक्षी होता है। इसका पसंदीदा भोजन जलीय वनस्पति होते हैं और ये अधिकांश खुले तलाबों, नदियों में रहना पसंद करते हैं। यह जोड़े में ही माइग्रेशन करता है और जोड़े में ही अधिकतर दिखाई देता है। इसकी लंबाई 23 से 28 इंच होती है, खुले पंखों के साथ लंबाई 43 से 53 इंच तक होती है। इसका रंग ऑरेंज-ब्राउन होता है। सिर व पंखों का रंग सफेद होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें