पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी समारोह:इस बार बैंड बाजा और बारात नहीं, डीजे पर ही थिरकेंगे बाराती, मैरिज हाेम वालाें ने भी दुगुने किए बुकिंग के दाम

धाैलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धौलपुर शहर में सूनी पड़ी बैंड वाले की दुकान।
  • 5 माह के लंबे इंतजार के बाद 25 नवंबर से अनलॉक होंगी शादियां, 17 दिन में विवाह के आठ लग्न मुहूर्त
  • बैंड वालाें के पास बुकिंग की भरमार, स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन से गानाें का भी नहीं किया रिहसर्ल शुरू

अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के कारण पांच माह से शादियों पर लगा लॉक 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम विवाह के साथ अनलॉक होगा। साल के अंतिम दाे महीने नवंबर व दिसंबर में सिर्फ शादियाें के आठ शुभ मुहूर्तू हैं। आचार्य शिवपूजन शर्मा ने बताया कि नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 8 विवाह लग्न रहेंगे। यानी 17 दिन में 8 सावे रहेंगे।

इसके बाद फिर लंबा ब्रेक लगेगा। 18 दिसंबर से धनु मलमास, फिर गुरु, शुक्र तारा अस्त, खर मलमास के कारण सिवाह लाॅक हाे जाएंगे। अगले साल 25 अप्रेल काे ही शादियां अनलाॅक हाेंगी। काेराेना के चलते शादियाें में न पहले सी काेई धूमधाम है न ताे उतने मेहमान और न ही सडकाें पर बारात की निकासी, घाेडी और बैंड बाजा ही दिखेगा।

ऐसे में संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है। घोड़िया और बैंड बुक करवाए गए हैं, जिनके घरों में शादी है उनका कहना है कि या ताे सरकार स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी कर देगी, नहीं ताे हम हाेटल अथवा विवाह स्थल आदि के बाहर ही बारात निकासी निकालेंगे। कई लोगों ने ते शादियां स्थागित ही कर दी है, जाएंगे। क्योंकि वे धूमधाम से शादी करना चाहते हैं। बैंड वाले बाेले-पहले से ही राेड पर आ गए हैं, बैंड वादन में व्यक्ति भी घटा दिए, प्रशासन से अनुमति देने की मांग की

अभी जिला प्रशासन की स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन काे लेकर असंमजस बना हुआ है। बैंड वालाें के पास बुकिंग सभी सावाें की है। यानि की एक दिन में एक बैंड वाले के पास तीन तीन बुकिंग है, लेकिन असंमजस के बीच वे हैं। इस कारण उन्हाेंने अभी गानाें का ट्रायल भी शुरू नहीं किया है। राजा बैंड के संचालक बबलू ने बताया कि काेराेनाकाल से राेड पर आ गए हैं और बैठे बैठे भूखमरी की नाैबत आ गई है।

ऐसे में प्रशासन हमें अनुमति दे। क्याेंकि हम ताे बैंड बजाकर मेरिज हाेम के बाहर से आ जाते हैं। इस बार बैंड में बैंड बजाने वाले भी कम किए हैं। जबकि शादी वाले 25 से 30 व्यक्ति मांगते थे, लेकिन हमने इस बार 20 व्यक्ति एक बैंड में लिए हैं, जिसमें 4 लाइट वाले और 16 बैंड वाले। घाेडी वाले पदम सिंह ने बताया कि सावा में बुकिंग मिली है। एक दिन में तीन से चार जगह घाेडी बुकिंग मिली है, लेकिन अभी बैंड बाजा पर असंमजस की स्थिति में बुकिंग ताे ले ली है, लेकिन संशय बना हुआ है।
इस साल के विवाह मुहूर्त: नवंबरः 25, 27 और 30 दिसंबरः 1,7,9,10,11 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मालमास चलेगा। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त रहेंगे। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे।
दुगुने रेटाें पर मेरिज हाेम बुक, 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान शामिल न हाे इसके लिए लिखित में लिया : काेराेना काल के बाद नुकसान झेल चुके मेरिज हाेम संचालक हिमांशु राना ने बताया कि हमने इस बार एक सावा के एक लाख रुपए मांगे हैं, जाे बढा दिए गए हैं। काेराेना काल में एक साल खराब रहा है। जिला प्रशासन ने साै मेहमान की परमिशन दी है। इसकी पालना करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें