किसानों की चिंता:इस बार 70 हजार हैक्टेयर में सरसों की बुआई का लक्ष्य, अब तक 44 हजार में ही होती थी

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सिंचाई के पानी की कमी से बिगड़ा सरसों का गणित, पछेती बुवाई के लिए पांच दिन और शेष

मौसम की बेरुखी के चलते इस बार जिले में सरसों की बुआई को लेकर किसान काफी चिंतित है। पानी की कमी के कारण किसानों को खेतों में पेलथा करना पड़ रहा है जिससे उनकी लागत में भी बढ़ हो रही है। एक तरफ जहां सरसों की बुवाई लक्ष्य से कम होने की आशंका है वहीं दूसरी ओर इस बार विभाग की ओर से 70 हजार हैक्टेयर में सरसों की बुआई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

वहीं सरसों की बुवाई का अनुकूल समय भी 20 अक्टूबर था।अब तक सिर्फ 44 हजार हैक्टेयर में ही सरसों की बुआई हो सकी है। जबकि पछेती बुआई के लिए पांच दिन और शेष रहे है। आवश्यकता के अनुसार सरसों की बुआई नही कर पाने को लेकर किसान चिंतित है। वहीं बुआई का लक्ष्य का गणित भी बिगड़ता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है।

किसानों ने बताया कि सरसों की बुआई का अनुकूल समय समय 5 से 20 अक्टूबर तक था।एवं पिछेती बुआई का 5 नबम्बर तक की जा सकती है। जबकि बुआई के लिए अनुकूल तापमान 26 डिग्री के आस पास होना चाहिए। कृषि विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक 10 से 12 अक्टूबर तक तापमान अधिक होने के कारण सिचाई पानी की कमी के चलते सरसों की बुआई शुरू नही हो पाई।

किसानों के मुताबिक जिले के कई क्षेत्रों में पानी की कमी के चलते खेत खाली रहने की भी संभावना जताई जा रही है। वही जिन क्षेत्रों में पानी है वह दिन रात लगकर अपने खेतों में थेयन करने के बाद बुआई करने में जुटा हुआ है। किसानों ने बताया कि इस बार सरसों के भव में तेजी आने के कारण किसान सरसों की बुवाई के क्षेत्र में बढ़ोत्तरी की अनुमान लगा रहे थे। लेकिन इस बार मौसम की बेरुखी के चलते सरसों का लक्ष्य पूरा होने की भी उम्मीद कम दिखाई दे रही है।

मौसम की बेरुखी से इस बार लक्ष्य पूरा होने की संभावना कम

अब तक हुई बुआई में सरसों 44 हजार 200 हैक्टेयर, चना 89 हैक्टेयर,मटर 20 हैक्टेयर,आलू 1509 हैक्टेयर, गाजर 22 हैक्टेयर, हरा चारा 620 हैक्टेयर, अन्य 2766 हैक्टेयर में बुआई की जा चुकी है।

समय बीतने के बाद भी किसानों के बुवाई करने की संभावना

एक ओर सरसों की बुआई का लक्ष्य से कम होने की आशंका है वही दूसरी ओर इस बार पछेती बुआई का समय बीतने के बाद भी 15 नवंबर तक सरसों की बुआई होने की संभावना है। किसानों ने बताया कि रबी फसलों में कम पानी में पकने वाली फसल सरसों है। ऐसे में किसानों को जैसे ही सिंचाई सुविधा मिलेगी तो किसान बुआई करेंगे।

जिले में रबी की फसल यह है लक्ष्य
कृषि विभाग की ओर से जिले में रबी की फसल का लक्ष्य डेढ़ लाख हैक्टेयर रखा गया है। जिसमें गेहूं 60 हजार हैक्टेयर,जौ 1 हजार हैक्टेयर,चना एक हजार हैक्टेयर, सरसों 70 हजार हैक्टेयर एवं अन्य फसलें 18 हजार हैक्टेयर में बुवाई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

तापमान की अधिकता के कारण समय पर नहीं हुई सरसों की बुवाई : शर्मा

  • पानी की कमी एवं तापमान की अधिकता के कारण सरसों की बुआई समय पर शुरू नहीं हो पाई। इस कारण ही सरसों की बुआई कम हुई है। पछेती बुआई के अभी करीब पांच दिन बचे है जिसमें बुआई का रकबा और बढ़ेगा। - डाॅ. दयाशंकर शर्मा, उप निदेशक, कृषि विस्तार धौलपुर
