पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रियों को सुविधा:ट्रेन में ही बन सकेगी गंतव्य तक की टिकट

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुविधा यह भी : किराया वसूली के समय डिपार्चर स्टेशन भी उसी स्टेशन को ही माना जाएगा

लंबी दूरी की यात्रा करनी हो या फिर आरामदायक सफर चाहिए हो, सबको ट्रेन का ही सफर ज्यादा सुहाता है। ट्रेन से सफर करने के लिए लोग महीनों पहले रिजर्वेशन कराते हैं। रिजर्वेशन के लिए दो तरह से टिकट बुक की जाती है।

टिकट रिजर्वेशन खिड़की और ऑनलाइन माध्यम से टिकट बुक की जाती सकती है, लेकिन कभी अचानक यात्रा करनी हो तो इसके लिए अधिकतर लोग तत्काल टिकट को ही एक मात्र विकल्प मानते हैं। लेकिन आज हमें प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट लेकर भी यात्रा की जा सकती है।

प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट का फायदा सिर्फ इतना ही है कि यात्री को किराया उसे स्टेशन से चुकाना होगा जहां से उसने प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट लिया है। किराया वसूलते समय डिपार्चर स्टेशन भी उसी स्टेशन को माना जाएगा। यात्री से किराया भी उसी श्रेणी का वसूला जाएगा।

जिसमें वह सफर कर रहा। अगर आपके पास सिर्फ प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट है और आप ट्रेन में चढ़ गए है तो चिंता की बात नहीं है। टिकट चेकर के पास जाकर टिकट बनवा सकते हैं। दरअसल यह रेलवे का ही नियम है।

एमरजेंसी में यात्रा प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट लेकर ट्रेन में सवार हो सकता है, लेकिन उसे तुरंत टीटीई से संपर्क करना होगा। साथ ही जहां जाना है वहां का टिकट कटाना होगा। हालांकि कई बार सीट नहीं होने पर टीटीई आफ्को रिजर्व सीट देने से मना कर सकता है, लेकिन आपको यात्रा करने से नहीं रोक सकता।

ट्रेन छूटने पर रिफंड.. लोग परेशान होते कि ट्रेन भी छूट गई और पैसा भी गया लेकिन ट्रेन मिस होने पर रिफंड मिल सकता है। ट्रेन मिस होने पर यात्री टीडीआर भरकर टिकट के बेस फेयर का 50 प्रतिशत रिफंड क्लेम कर सकता है। आपको ये काम तय समय सीमा में करना होगा। ट्रेन छूटी तो टीटीई अगले दो स्टेशनों तक आपकी सीट किसी को अलॉट नहीं कर सकता अगले दो स्टेशनों पर ट्रेन से पहले आप सफर पूरा कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें