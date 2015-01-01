पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाइगर सुल्तान:रणथंभाैर और कैलादेवी में नहीं मिली सुंदरी तो वापस धौलपुर लौटा आया टाइगर सुल्तान

धौलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
धौलपुर. 21 नवंबर काे सुबह तडके कैमरे में ट्रेस हुआ टी 116 टाइगर।
  • कैलादेवी अभयारण्य कराैली से 10 माह से गायब है सुल्तान के परिवार की मादा बाघिन टी 92

धाैलपुर के सरमथुरा रेंज के जंगल बाघाें की दहाड़ से आबाद है। क्याेंकि तीन टाइगर रणथंभाैर काे छोड़ने के बाद यहां अपना बसेरा किए देखे जा रहे हैं। वन विभाग धाैलपुर ने रेगुलर बाघाें की ट्रेकिंग करने के लिए 15 वनकर्मी लगाए हैं, जाे हर दिन इनके मूवमेंट पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।

वहीं अब टाइगर एक्सपर्ट वनकर्मी जाे कि सरिस्का, मुकुंदरा व रणथंभाैर से भी यहां आकार टाइगर की सटीक लोकेशन व मूवमेंट पर नजर रखकर इनके आवास, शिकार और दिन में किस एरिया में ज्यादा मूवमेंट हैं, उस पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं।

डीएफओ केसी मीणा ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन एक टाइगर अपने अपने एरिया में कैमरे में ट्रेस हाे रहा है। इनकाे यहां शिकार भी मिलने से अब ये यहां इनकाे आबोहवा रास आई है। उन्होंने बताया कि दिसंबर 2019 से लगातार टी 72 सुल्तान, टी 116 और टी 117 टाइगर सरमथुरा रेंज के जंगलाें में विचरण कर रहे हैं।

यानि की तीनाें टाइगर का अलग अलग एरिया है। गत शनिवार काे सुबह टी 116 काे खुशालपुर खाे, इससे पहले टी 117 इता की खाे और एक सप्ताह पहले टाइगर टी 72 खुशालपुर खाे में कैमरे में ट्रेस हुआ है, जंगल से शिकार के मृत जानवर भी मिले हैं। एक सवाल पर क्या बाघिन सुंदरी का मूवमेंट दुबारा यहां बना है ताे मीणा ने बताया कि अभी दुबारा सुंदरी टी 92 बाघिन का मूवमेंट यहां नहीं है, शुरू से ही तीनाें टाइगर का लगातार यहां विचरण है, जिसके लिए प्रतिदिन ट्रेकिंग कर रणथंभाैर के एक्सपर्ट काे जानकारी देते रहते हैं।

जंगल में टाइगर के लिए शिकार खूब है। वहीं आसपास रहने वाले गांवाें के ग्रामीणाें से समय समय पर समझाइश कर सामंजस्य बिठाया जा रहा है। इससे वे भी सतर्क हैं। खुशालपुर खाे के जंगलाें का क्षेत्रफल ज्यादा बडा है, इसलिए दाे टाइगर टी 72 व टी 116 का विचरण उस इलाके में ज्यादा है।

ये बाघ अभी हैं गायब, कहां गई सुल्तान की सुंदरी
रणथंभौर अभयारण्य से टाइगर मोहन टी 47 व फतेह तो वही कैलादेवी अभयारण्य में टाइग्रेस टी 92 सुन्दरी 10 माह से लापता है। सुंदरी के मंडरायल के जंगलों में 11 फरवरी 2020 को अंतिम बार ट्रैप किया था। कैलादेवी अभयारण्य मे तीन साल से एक साथ रहने बाली सुंदरी और सुल्तान की जोडी इन दिनों 10 माह से बिछड़ गई है। टी 72 सुल्तान अपनी टी 92 सुंदरी की तलाश में इधर उधर आशियानों में तलाश कर रहा है। मंडरायल में भी सुल्तान काे ट्रेप किया है। इससे स्पष्ट है कि टी 72 टी 92 अपनी टाइग्रेस की तलाश में बैचेन है।

इसलिए नहीं लाैट रहे टी 116 व टी 117 कैलादेवी अभयारण्य
करीब 10 माह से टी 116 बाघ और टी 117 बाघिन की मां सुदंरी टी 92 लापता है। अक्टूबर लास्ट में टी 72 सुल्तान सुंदरी की तलाश में कैलादेवी अभयारण्य भी तलाश में गया था, लेकिन तलाश के बाद लाैट आया है। यही कारण है मां सुंदरी के कैलादेवी में न हाेने से दाेनाें बाघ व बाघिन धाैलपुर ही रह रहे हैं।

समय समय पर सुल्तान सुंदरी की तलाश में मंडरायल और रणथंभाैर तक अक्टूबर माह में गया है, जिसे वहां ट्रेस भी किया है, लेकिन वे धाैलपुर लाैट आया है, जाे अब तीनाें सुल्तान और टी 116 और टी 117 रह रहे हैं।
टाइगर टी-38 जो साल 2010 में रणथंभौर से निकलकर चंबल के बीहड़ों में होता हुआ मध्य प्रदेश जा पहुंचा था, वे अब रणथंभाैर लाैट आया है। साल 2014 की बाघों की गणना में इस बाघ का एक फोटो कैमरा ट्रैप में कूनो पालपुर के जंगल में आया था।

टी 38 बाघिन टी-13 के दो शावकों में से एक था। रणथंभौर में दूसरे बाघों के दबाव में इसे अपना इलाका छोड़ना पड़ा। दस साल पहले ये बाघ चंबल नदी क्राॅस कर श्याेपुर के जंगलाें से हाेते हुए कूनाे अभयारण्य पहुंच गया था, लेकिन अब रणथंभाैर प्रबंधन ने भी इस बाघ टी 38 के दस साल बाद लाैटने की पुष्टि की है और बताया कि इसका मूवमेंट रणथंभाैर में कुंडेरा व तालेड़ा रेंज में बना हुआ है।
कहां गायब हुए है बाघ
रणथंभौर अभयारण्य से टाइगर मोहन टी 47 व फथेह तो वही कैलादेवी अभयारण्य में टाइग्रेस टी 92 सुन्दरी 8 माह से लापता है। हालांकि वन विभाग की टीमे धौलपुर, करौली, रणथंभौर जिलों मे तलाश कर चुकी हैं लेकिन कोई सफलता नही मिली है 3 बाघ कैलादेवी में तो 3 धौलपुर में विचरण कर रहे हैं।

