लूट का मामला:व्यापारियों ने दुकानें बंद कर लूट के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रविवार की देर रात सर्राफा व्यवसायी के साथ हुई लूट की घटना का मामला
  • व्यापारियों ने पुलिस अधीक्षक को दिया ज्ञापन

शहर में बीती रात दुकान बंद कर घर जा रहे सर्राफा व्यापारी से करीब बीस लाख रूपये के आभूषण एवं नगदी की लूट की घटना के बाद सोमवार को व्यापारियों में आक्रोश भड़क गया। स्वर्णकार संघ और सर्राफा संघ ने संयुक्त रुप से सर्राफा मार्केट को बंद कर पुलिस एवं प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के माध्यम से सर्राफा व्यापारियों ने बदमाशों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने के साथ व्यापारियों को सुरक्षा दिलाने की मांग की है।

बता दें कि शहर के जगदीश तिराहे के पास सर्राफा व्यापारी श्रीकृष्ण ज्वेलर्स की दुकान को बंद कर आभूषण एवं नगदी से भरा हुआ बैग लेकर स्कूटी से घर के लिए रवाना हुआ था। बैग में करीब बीस लाख रूपये का सामान था। तभी सैंपऊ रोड पर आनंद नगर कॉलोनी के मोड़ पर बोलेरो में सवार आधा दर्जन हथियारबंद बदमाश पहले से ही घात लगाए बैठे थे। सर्राफा व्यापारी जैसे ही कॉलोनी के मोड़ पर पहुंचा तो बदमाशों ने हथियारों की नोक पर उसे रोक लिया। बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर व्यापारी के सिर में डंडा मार दिया। जिससे वह बेहोश होकर सड़क पर गिर गया।

उसके बाद बदमाश फायरिंग कर आभूषण एवं नगदी से भरे हुए बैग को लूट कर बोलेरो से फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर शहर में नाकाबंदी भी कराई। लेकिन बदमाशों का सुराग नहीं लग सका। सर्राफा व्यापारियों ने बताया कि धौलपुर शहर में पूरी तरह से गुंडाराज कायम हो चुका है। चोर और लुटेरे दिनदहाड़े वारदातों को अंजाम देकर बेखौफ फरार हो जाते हैं। इससे पूर्व में भी सर्राफा व्यापारियों के साथ लूटपाट की घटनाएं हुई है। लेकिन पुलिस और प्रशासन व्यापारियों को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था मुहैया कराने में नाकाम साबित हो रहा है।

सर्राफा मार्केट के व्यापारियों के साथ लूटपाट की घटनाएं होना आम बात हो गई है। जिससे व्यापारियों में भारी आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। व्यापारियों ने कहा कि पुलिस को प्रभावी कार्यवाही करते हुए लुटेरों को गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए। उसके साथ ही व्यापारियों को मार्केट में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था देनी चाहिए। व्यापारियों ने पुलिस और प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा अगर प्रशासन ने गंभीर होकर व्यापारियों की सुरक्षा पर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो सर्राफा व्यापारी संघ आंदोलन करने के लिए मजबूर होगा। इस दौरान व्यापारियों की ओर से एसपी को ज्ञापन दिया गया।

