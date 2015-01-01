पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम चुनाव 2020:नगरीय निकाय चुनाव का प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम जारी

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
नगरीय निकायों के आम चुनाव 2020 के तहत राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग राजस्थान के आदेशानुसार चुनाव हेतु जारी कार्यक्रम के लिए नियुक्त अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों के प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम जारी किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि पोलिंग प्रक्रिया एवं ईवीएम संचालन के लिए पीठासीन अधिकारी क्रम संख्या 1 से 100 एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम क्रम संख्या 1 से 100 का 2 दिसम्बर को

पीठासीन अधिकारी क्रम संख्या 101 से 200 एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम क्रम संख्या 101 से 200 का 3 दिसम्बर को, पीठासीन अधिकारी क्रम संख्या 201 से 300 एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम क्रम संख्या 201 से 300 का 4 दिसम्बर को तथा पीठासीन अधिकारी क्रम संख्या 301 से 350 एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम क्रम संख्या 301 से 350 का 5 दिसम्बर को राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय महाराणा धौलपुर में प्रातः 10 बजे से सायं 2 बजे तक पृथक-पृथक बैच में, चुनाव कार्य हेतु ईवीएम तैयार करने का ईवीएम तैयारीकर्ता स्टॉफ नगर परिषद धौलपुर 10, नगर पालिका बाड़ी 10 एवं नगर पालिका राजाखेड़ा 10 का 5 दिसम्बर को सम्बन्धित उपखण्ड स्तर पर प्रातः 10 बजे से

मतदान दल कार्मिकों के आने-जाने सम्बन्धी प्रशिक्षण नगर परिषद धौलपुर 20, नगर पालिका बाड़ी 20 एवं नगर पालिका राजाखेड़ा 15 का 7 दिसम्बर को सम्बन्धित उपखण्ड स्तर पर प्रातः 10 बजे से, जोन में चुनाव की मॉनिटरिंग करने हेतु जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट का प्रशिक्षण नगर परिषद धौलपुर, नगर पालिका बाड़ी एवं राजाखेड़ा 60 का 7 दिसम्बर को नगर परिषद सभागार मैला मैदान धौलपुर में प्रातः 10 बजे से 2 बजे तक, मतगणना संबंधी प्रशिक्षण नगर परिषद धौलपुर गण्न सहायक 40 गणन पर्यवेक्षक 40, नगर पालिका बाड़ी गणन सहायक 20, गणन पर्यवेक्षक 20, नगर पालिका राजाखेड़ा गणन सहायक 20 एवं गणन पर्यवेक्षक 20 का 8 दिसम्बर को नगर परिषद सभागार मैला मैदान में प्रातः 10 बजे से 1 बजे तक

वीडियोग्राफी के लिए वीडियोग्राफर प्रशिक्षण नगर परिषद धौलपुर एवं नगर पालिका बाड़ी तथा राजाखेड़ा 30 का 9 दिसम्बर को नगर परिषद सभागार मैला मैदान में प्रातः 10 बजे से 1 बजे तक तथा समस्त पोलिंग पार्टी का द्वितीय एवं अन्तिम प्रशिक्षण राजकीय पॉलीटेक्निक महाविद्यालय बाड़ी रोड़ धौलपुर पर नगर पालिका बाड़ी एवं राजाखेड़ा का 10 दिसम्बर को प्रथम पारी प्रातः 9 बजे तथा नगर परिषद धौलपुर का 10 दिसम्बर को द्वितीय पारी दोपहर 12 बजे मतदान प्रक्रिया का ईवीएम सहित संक्षिप्त प्रशिक्षण, ड्यूटी वितरण एवं रवानगी की जाएगी।

विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठों का किया गठन

नगर निकाय नगर परिषद धौलपुर, नगर पालिका बाड़ी एवं राजाखेड़ा के चुनाव से संबंधित विभिन्न कार्यो को सम्पादित किए जाने के लिए विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठों का गठन किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि चुनाव मुख्य प्रकोष्ठ, कानून व्यवस्था एवं कार्मिक नियुक्ति प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी एडीएम नरेंद्र कुमार वर्मा, उपखण्ड के प्रभारी उपखंड अधिकारी रिटर्निग अधिकारी नगर परिषद धौलपुर, नगर पालिका बाड़ी एवं राजाखेड़ा, ईवीएम प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी प्रोगामर सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग लोकेश शाक्यवाल, आदर्श आचार संहिता एवं शिकायत प्रकोष्ठ की प्रभारी सहायक कलक्टर भारती भारद्वाज, मतदान एवं मतगणना दल गठन तथा सामान्य व्यवस्था प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी शिवचरन मीणा

प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी अतिरिक्त मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी दामोदर लाल मीना, मतपत्रा मुद्रण एवं चुनाव सम्बन्धी निविदा प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी लेखाधिकारी जिला परिषद अनिल कुमार गोयल, भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी कोषाधिकारी राजेन्द्र गुप्ता, आईटी प्रकोष्ठ एवं वीडियोग्राफी प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी एसीपी एवं उप निदेशक सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी एवं संचार बलभद्र सिंह, चुनाव स्टोर प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी प्रवर्तन अधिकारी एवं कार्यवाहक जिला रसद अधिकारी गजेन्द्रबाबू शर्मा, सांख्यिकी प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी जिला परियोजना अधिकारी एनयूएलएम नगर परिषद अशोक मिश्रा, चुनाव पूल प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी जिला परिवहन अधिकारी मनोज कुमार वर्मा एवं उपखण्ड अधिकारी धौलपुर धीरेन्द्र सिंह, पर्यवेक्षक प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी जिला आबकारी अधिकारी अमरजीत सिंह, पहचान पत्रा प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी महाप्रबन्धक जिला उद्योग केन्द्र कृष्णअवतार शर्मा आदि को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई।

