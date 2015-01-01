पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:लाल बाजार में नो एंट्री जोन में घुसते हैं वाहन, लगता है जाम

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
धौलपुर. लाल बाजार में जाम में फंसे लोग।
  • देवउठनी एकादशी पर सावे की खरीदारी को बाजाराें में उमड़ रहे लोग, बेतरतीब खड़े होते हैं वाहन, पुलिस नहीं करती कार्रवाई

देवउठनी एकादशी पर बडा सावा है। जिसका असर बाजाराें में दिनभर सावा की तैयारियाें के लिए खरीदारी काे उमडी भीड काे देखकर लगाया जा सकता है। सावा की खरीदारी में एक बात जरुर दिखी है कि जिस तरह काेराेना की दूसरी लहर देखी जा रही है, लेकिन लाेगाें पर इसका काेई असर नहीं दिख रहा है। न मास्क न साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग। वहीं ट्रेफिक पुलिस की लचीली व्यवस्था से भी बाजाराें में भीड का आलम ज्यादा बना हुआ है।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर सावा है इसके बाद से शादियां प्रारंभ हाेंगी। सुबह से ही बाजारों में रौनक नजर रही है। शहर सहित गांवों से भी लोग बड़ी संख्या में शहर आकर विवाह समारोह की खरीदारी में जुटे हुए हैं। इससे हर दुकानों पर भीड़ नजर रही है।

बाजारों में परचून की दुकानों पर ग्रामीण बड़ी संख्या में सुबह से ही बाजारों में आकर वाहनों में सामान पैक करवा रहे हैं। वहीं निजी विवाह समारोह के अलावा क्षेत्र में सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलनों के कारण बाजार में रौनक बनी हुई है।

देव उठनी एकादशी पर देव जगेंगे और बड़े सावा होने से विवाह की खरीदारी के लिए इस समय कपड़े, बर्तन, सर्राफा, रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स, जूतों की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भारी है। इस दौरान बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों के घुसने वाले वाहन भी पार्किंग स्थल नहीं होने से लोगों को आवागमन में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
दुल्हा-दुल्हन के सामानों की दुकानों मनिहारों एवं चूडिय़ों की दुकानों पर चहल-पहल बनी हुई है।बाजारों में ज्यादातर लोग रेडीमेड कपड़े ही खरीदते नजर रहे हैं।
^शादी ब्याह के चलते ज्यादातर ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी अवकाश पर हैं। वहीं जिले में कुल 50 में से 25 ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी उदयपुर डयूटी पर गए हैं। बाजाराें में सावा की खरीदारी के चलते भी ट्रैफिक बढ़ गया है। लाल बाजार में ट्रैफिक का दबाव ज्यादा है, इसलिए दूसरे पाइंट से पुलिसकर्मी की तैनाती कर मंगलवार से व्यवस्था सुधारने का प्रयास करेंगे। लाल बाजार में नाे जाेन का ताेडने वालाें पर भी नजर रहेगी।
यशपाल सिंह, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज

